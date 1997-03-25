THREE IN PICKUP CHARGED IN RAMMING ATTACK

Three men in a pickup chased two men in a car at speeds up to 90 mph, ramming the car from behind, and then assaulted the pair in the parking lot of an East Aurora gas station, police said.

The men became involved in a dispute in the parking lot of an Orchard Park tavern early Monday and the three chased the other two to East Aurora. When the car stopped at the Kwik Fill gas station on the Circle, it was again struck from behind and the occupants of the truck smashed the car windows and assaulted the two men, police said.

Christopher Deyoe, 22, of 3080 Lyth Road, Hamburg; Roman Deyoe, 19, of 80 Aurora Ave., West Seneca; and Thomas Degnan, 19, of 235 Hillside Ave., Orchard Park, were charged with assault and

criminal mischief.

Michael Blamer, 18, of Hamburg, and Brian Stacick, 19, of Buffalo, were both treated for multiple injuries, police said.

East Aurora police, sheriff's deputies and state troopers all were involved in the chase and arrests.