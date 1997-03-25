FLORIDA ST., MICHIGAN IN NIT FINAL

Three NIT wins over the Big East has Florida State coach Pat Kennedy dreaming about what life might be like outside the ACC.

"We put our application into the Big East right after the game," Kennedy said, "and are looking to make the move next season."

James Collins matched his career-high with 29 points, Kerry Thompson added 20 and the Seminoles advanced to their first NIT final Tuesday night with a 71-65 overtime victory over Connecticut.

Florida State earned a spot in Thursday's championship game against Michigan, which beat Arkansas, 77-62, in the other semifinal.

With the win, the Seminoles (20-11) have now eliminated half of the Big East schools selected for the NIT and improved to 4-0 against that conference this year. Florida State defeated Syracuse and West Virginia of the Big East on the road earlier in the tournament.

In the other semifinal, Maurice Taylor scored 19 points and added a career-high 15 rebounds for Michigan (23-11). Louis Bullock and Jerod Ward added 15 points apiece for the Wolverines, who have won six straight games following a five-game losing streak that cost them a spot in the NCAA field.