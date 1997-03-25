COOK'S TOUR FROM BOSTON AND MANHATTAN AND NOW TO ALLENTOWN, THE OWNERS OF FIDDLE HEADS FIND A PLACE TO CALL HOME

Potato Soup with Fennel, Beet Chips and Carrot Chips.

A Salmon BLT. The fish itself plus bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on brioche.

Obviously, this is not your mother's recipe file.

But, when you stop and think about it, it could be -- sort of.

This is the kind of food that Fiddle Heads chef/owners Robert Curreri and Paula Danilowicz serve.

And they describe it as "what Mom would make -- with a little finesse."

It's also the kind of food that represents the realization of a dream to a young husband and wife who are still in their early 30s. All through their studies at the Culinary Institute of America, all through their stints at some of America's top restaurants -- Manhattan's Colombe D'Or and La Regence in Manhattan for him; Biba's and Figs in Boston for her -- their goal was to open their own place.

"We realized," says Curreri, "that we were doing all the work in these restaurants and not getting paid terribly well for it. So we thought, why not open our own restaurant?"

And so they did. But they didn't live happily ever. At least not right away.

Two years ago, the pair opened Fiddle Heads at 62 Allen St., at the corner of Franklin. They chose Buffalo partly because Ms. Danilowicz grew up in nearby Youngstown. (Her husband is from Long Island.)

And partly because, in Curreri's words, "Here, the climate is a little less harsh."

He's referring to restaurant climate, needless to say. It's a cruel culinary world in the big cities on the Eastern Seaboard. Rents are high; competition can be bloody.

Which is not to say that Western New Yorkers are a bunch of pussy cats.

Within two months of opening, the couple found themselves in trouble with the State Liquor Authority because their customers were bringing in their own wine -- a no-no.

They had been turned in by another restaurateur.

It was not until they finally obtained a wine and beer license that things started looking up. So much so that when the premises next door became vacant, they enlarged both the restaurant kitchen and dining room, going from 24 to 40 seats.

"We thought it was going to be just cook, cook, cook but it turned out to be a lot more than that," says Ms. Danilowicz. Even their daily schedule turned out to be different from what they thought it would be.

The couple had originally thought that because of the city location, lunch and takeout would be the largest part of their business. Instead, it turned out to be dinner.

"We anticipated, perhaps 11 dinners a night," the restaurateur says. "Last Saturday night, we did 80." Even Tuesday nights have become a big deal at Fiddle Heads since the couple initiated "Pasta Tuesdays."

The idea was to attract neighborhood people on a normally quiet evening by offering lower prices.

But what pasta! Roasted Duck with Sicilian Olives and Pappardelle is an example ($13.95.) Or Tiny Meatballs with Escarole, White Beans and Farfalle for $12.95.

And they've received national attention, too. They've been invited to present a dinner at the James Beard House in Manhattan next spring, a big honor. (Prestigious but expensive, restaurateurs donate time and ingredients to gain national renown.)

Life isn't perfect, however. In the light of the unfortunate wine experience, they say they'd like to see Western New York restaurants work together to attract customers. And they'd like to see more restaurants open downtown, too.

"The fact that so many restaurants are closing, shows that less people are supporting downtown," says Curreri. "And then this thing happened that really depressed me.

"A women called for a reservation on Saturday night after the theater. She wanted to come at 7 o'clock but we couldn't take her until 7:45.

" 'So what,' she asked me, 'can I do downtown for 45 minutes?'

"It was a disturbing thing.

"We don't have much of a waiting area in the restaurant; she didn't drink so I couldn't suggest she drop in somewhere for a cocktail. There are no stores. Certainly she couldn't go window shopping.

"I didn't know what to say."

They are, however, satisfied with Fiddle Heads itself.

"We never wanted to be a fancy restaurant," says Paula Danilowicz. And certainly it's not.

We're talking about a casual, colorful place that offers views of the kitchen. The staff is small. Ms. Danilowicz counts them off on her fingers.

"Jessica Kincaid is our backbone, Ward Tefft and Josh Alvarez tend to the front of the house and Anastasia Dzialoski and Lisa Halterman have been with us since day one. That's it.

"I'm proud to say we all work together well. We all like the same kind of music; we all get along."

Since the couple prepare everything in the restaurant from scratch -- they filet their own fish, they butcher their own meat -- the hours go on forever. Open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday they are in the restaurant from early in the morning to well after midnight.

On Sundays, they take a busman's holiday and eat at a sushi restaurant or go for Chinese.

They certainly don't cook at home.

"We even drink bottled water so we don't have to wash the glasses," Ms. Danilowicz says. The couple live in the neighborhood and seem to know everybody who passes by.

This comes in handy.

"You get leg cramps after 16 hours on your feet," explains Curreri. "We're lucky the store next to the restaurant is a health food store.

"The proprietor is always bringing in stress medications and ginseng. It helps."

Some of this stress will be alleviated soon. The couple is planning a short trip to East Hampton soon -- their new dream is to open a bed and breakfast on Long Island some day. But it's the first time they are leaving the restaurant with the staff.

"It's time," says Ms. Danilowicz bravely. "We have to leave and see how everything works without us.

"But it's kind of hard," she says, "to leave your child."