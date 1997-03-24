WORKOUTS IN WAITING PREGNANT WOMEN CAN REAP THE REWARDS OF EXERCISE, TOO

Last spring and summer, during her third pregnancy, Jill Alessi did something that most pregnant women do, but probably shouldn't: She pretty much ate whatever she pleased.

However, she also did something that most pregnant women do not do, but really should: She kept up a fairly vigorous workout schedule.

Combining aerobic walking with light weight training four days a week, Mrs. Alessi continued her pre-natal exercise until two days before delivery.

And?

"Ciana was born in less than five hours," says the Williamsville mother of two other daughters, Ashley, 4, and Arielle, 2. To boot, there was no episiotomy.

"I honestly believe that if I hadn't been training, and constantly moving while pregnant, I would not have had the strength to deliver her," she adds.

Clearly, not all expectant moms will be as dedicated to the idea of workouts. And it would be unfair to suggest that all expectant moms will deliver as easily if they, too, simply exercise.

But there is no denying this:

According to revamped guidelines from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), hearty exercise for pregnant women -- once regarded as possibly risky for all but the fittest -- is now regarded as being as critical to maternal and fetal health as daily rest, vitamin supplements and quitting smoking and drinking.

In most pregnant woman, exercise does not cause early labor.

Monitored, regular aerobic activity -- walking up to 30 minutes at an even pace, for example -- three to four times a week significantly boosts the quality of oxygenated blood delivered to the fetus.

It is safe to begin an exercise program when pregnant, even if the woman didn't work out much before.

"Also, weight training, if the woman has been doing it all along and is monitored, has been shown to be very beneficial," says Dr. Mona Shangold, a sports gynecology specialist and author of "The Complete Sports Medicine Guide for Women."

There is also new evidence suggesting that women who work out regularly during pregnancy have babies with higher IQs.

Earlier guidelines on pregnancy exercise were so cautious and vague that some women took it as a sign to hang up the Reeboks for nine months. Meanwhile, some health professionals -- like Dr. Shangold -- broke with ACOG over the issue, feeling the guidelines were needlessly restrictive.

But as the 1980s gave way to the '90s, and evidence amassed proving the benefits of pre-natal exercise, women began getting the message: If you're pregnant, and your doctor approves, move it.

But how -- and to what level?

The answer today seems to be: virtually however the pregnant woman wants -- and to whatever level she feels comfortable with.

As a result, pre- and post-natal exercise has become as hot a workout trend as cycle spinning class and rock climbing gyms.

What's in?

Low-step classes, treadmill walking, lap-swimming, lap-walking at a medium-to-fast pace, weight training with small weights, abdominal conditioning, and, believe it or not, even some training on Nautilus machines. About 18 months ago, the North East YMCA branch in Amherst began offering Nautilus fitness training for pregnant women, and quickly found its roster filled.

"Free weights can be large and jerky to the body, but the Nautilus system works well during pregnancy because the machine's movements are gentle and smooth," says Anita Greber, the branch's fitness director.

"Nautilus workout counters the body's tendency to go out of alignment during pregnancy. And, as we know, alignment and posture are responsible for so much of what can become hurt, and stay hurt, after pregnancy is over: back problems, sciatic nerve problems, shoulder problems."

And at a fairly affordable price, too: the Y's classes are $58 for a seven-week session, twice a week. At the Buffalo Athletic Club's four locations, trainers encourage pregnant women to continue with some modifications -- whatever programs they've begun. At the Jewish Community Center in Getzville, pregnancy fitness class is offered twice a week for an hour, running from the first month of pregnancy to the ninth, with post-natal classes available "until the woman feels ready to join back in to her old routine in the gym," says Charlene Taylor, who conducts the classes.

"I can't stress enough the importance of this," says Ms. Taylor, who exercised through her four pregnancies, and felt it helped her maintain a stronger back, a positive outlook about her body, and recover from four C-sections.

"Exercise is not a guarantee that you will not gain weight -- you're supposed to," she notes. "And exercise is no guarantee that you won't have a (Caesarian) section, because those happen for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with fitness."

Interestingly, note some area labor and delivery nurses, the fitness boom in general, and the boom among pregnant women in particular, has become so large that they can tell who has been bothering to try and stay in shape, and who hasn't.

"The girls who do exercise tend to have shorter labors," notes Sandy Stafford, a maternity floor nurse at Millard Fillmore Suburban hospital.

"It shows in their skin, their heart-rate, their blood pressure, all over. Their muscle tone tends to be better, and they seem to handle the discomfort and pain better."

It is something every labor and delivery nurse wants to see in a patient, but doesn't always.