DRAFT BUDGET HIKES TAXES 2.96 PERCENT

The Starpoint School Board is studying a "preliminary" budget projection for 1997-98 that could increase taxes by an average of 2.96 percent in the five towns served by Starpoint.

If an expected increase in assessments materializes in Pendleton, however, the average tax increase in the five towns in the district would be only 1.59 percent. The budget process is in its earliest stages, and the projection may be increased or decreased before a spending plan is submitted to the voters June 4.

The "preliminary" projection was submitted Monday by Peter Michaelsen, director of administrative services. His projection calls for a tax levy of $8,991,808.

Based on current assessments, the tax rates per $1,000 of assessed valuation would be: Cambria, $15.55, an increase of 3.44 percent; Lockport, $17.97, up 3.35 percent; Pendleton, $15.34, up 2.29 percent; Royalton, $15.63, up 4.21 percent; and Wheatfield, $16.26, up 3.67 percent.

However, the Pendleton town assessor has projected a 3 percent growth in assessment in the town. If that growth materializes, the projected tax rates would be: Cambria, $15.35, up 2.12 percent; Lockport, $17.74, up 2.03 percent; Pendleton, $15.15, up 0.98 percent; Royalton, $15.43, up 2.87 percent; and Wheatfield, $16.05, up 2.34 percent.

The projection prepared by Michaelsen calls for total spending of $21,640,271 for the 1997-98 school year, an increase of 1.02 percent from this year.

Michaelsen said he would discuss teachers' salaries and related expenses during meetings at 7 p.m. April 14 and April 28 in the School Board room, 4363 Mapleton Road.

In another matter, a representative of the Starpoint Teachers Association gave board members a letter from association President George Riscile that questioned the air quality in the district's buildings.

James M. Gately, another member of the union, gave a synopsis of the letter, charging that "the STA believes the board is not acting in a timely manner" on the air-quality question.

"The STA has been working on the indoor air-quality concern since the first complaints surfaced in late January of 1996," according to Riscile. He said the School Board had brought in Advanced Environmental Services Inc. of Niagara Falls to perform indoor air-quality tests. The company did not discover any hazardous conditions, but it did give some recommendations on how to improve indoor air quality, said Riscile.

Two more companies also were brought in to check on the quality of the air, Riscile said. He said three staff members have suffered illnesses related to air quality in the schools, but said he was uncertain whether any students had become ill.

Michaelsen told the union president in a letter dated Jan. 22 that School Superintendent Robert D. Olczak had called in "reinforcements" through the Safety Risk Management Group from the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services to look into the problem. Three representatives from that group will try to resolve it, said Michaelsen.

In another matter, the board set a public hearing on the proposed budget for 7 p.m. May 14 in the board room.

The School Board election and budget referendum will be held from noon to 9 p.m. June 4 in the board room.