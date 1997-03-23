TWO SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ORCHARD PARK CRASH

A 24-year-old Orchard Park man was charged with drunken driving after a one-car crash early Sunday that seriously injured him and his passenger, Orchard Park police said.

Derek Setter of 275 Countryside Lane was driving south on Countryside Lane at a high rate of speed at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, police said.

Setter was transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance and was listed in serious condition today.

Setter's passenger, Michael Pinski, 25, of Rogers Drive, Cheektowaga, was also listed in serious condition today in Erie County Medical Center.