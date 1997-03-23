PALESTINIANS REJECT CALL FOR CRACKDOWN CUT SECURITY TIES WITH ISRAEL AFTER CLASHES

The Palestinian Authority today rejected Israel's demand that it crack down on Muslim militants and said it had suspended security ties with the Jewish state amid Israeli fears of more suicide bombings.

Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators clashed with Israeli troops in Hebron and Bethlehem on the West Bank, and soldiers shot and wounded an Arab at a Gaza Strip roadblock on the fifth straight day of violence.

Israeli security forces remained on alert for attacks by Palestinian militants three days after a suicide bomber killed three women in a Tel Aviv cafe.

Israel demanded Sunday that the PLO rein in militants following Friday's blast claimed by the militant Islamic group Hamas.

"We will not accept or deal with the Israeli conditions and will treat them as if we didn't hear them," Mohammad Dahlan, Palestinian preventive security chief in the Gaza Strip, said at a news conference.

Israel also demanded the Palestinian Authority increase security cooperation, which Israel's military intelligence chief said Palestinians had made contingent on a change in Israeli settlement policy.

"We stopped both security activities and intelligence cooperation as a result of the Israeli violations of the agreement by continuing to establish settlements," Dahlan said.

Hamas has threatened more suicide bombings if Israel presses ahead with the construction, begun last week, of a Jewish settlement in Arab East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians want as the capital of a future state.

Hamas said the Middle East peace process was dying and time had come to deliver the final blow.

"We in the Islamic Resistance, Hamas, call upon our people and all Islamic, Palestinian and Arab forces to deliver the mercy bullet to the dying peace process and to unite efforts in resisting the criminal plots of the enemy," Hamas said in a statement faxed to an international news agency in Lebanon.

Israeli Foreign Minister David Levy criticized Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat for trotting the globe while peace moves remained mired in crisis.

"Arafat must understand that the problems won't be solved in international arenas. He must be here to decide which path he takes," Levy told Israel radio as Arafat arrived in Sri Lanka on the fourth day of a nine-day tour.