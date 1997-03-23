FAMILY DOCTOR

Q: For the first time in my life, I will undergo a "hi-tech" medical examination, this one for my lungs. I am to have a scan, whatever that means, and I am both excited and a bit apprehensive.

Could you tell me how science is going to work its miracle and what I will be going through, as we seek the answer to my breathing problems?

A: A lung scan is a test that shows how well your lungs are functioning and can detect many types of abnormalities in the lungs. There are two types of lung scans and they are usually performed together. A perfusion lung scan shows the blood circulation in the lungs. An inhalation scan shows how well air moves in the lungs.

Both tests together take about a half hour. A small amount of a mildly radioactive compound is administered and travels to the lungs, emitting signals that are detected by a scanning machine, which converts the signals into images.

For the perfusion test, you'll receive an injection of the radioactive substance. For the inhalation test, you'll inhale an odorless gas through a mouthpiece.

You may be placed in several positions during the scan. It is very important that you lie still, and follow all instructions fully. This will help get the best results possible and make interpreting the results a bit easier.

The danger from the radioactive compound is minimal. You can go home directly after the test and side effects are rare, so you ought to do quite well. I hope you are less apprehensive now and will find the whole procedure to be an exciting adventure.

