3 PROJECTS PICKED IN BID FOR COMMUNITY PRIZE

Three projects have been chosen to highlight Niagara County's application to become one of this year's All American Communities.

Ten communities are selected each year for the All American City and Community Award by the National Civic League.

The projects to be highlighted in the local application are:

The Niagara County Domestic Violence Task Force.

The Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls.

The campaign to save the Niagara Falls Air Force Reserve Base from closure.

"We received 15 projects from all over Niagara County," noted Michael Casale, the county's director of tourism and chairman of the Mighty Niagara All American City and Community Award Committee.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program and its Task Force were cited for their success in coordinating the response to domestic violence by courts, police, prosecutors, probation officials, social service agencies, hospitals, schools, churches and counseling agencies.

The Festival of Lights was chosen because of its involvement of hundreds of volunteers, generating a positive national image and increasing tourism during the winter.

The campaign to save the air base was noted for bringing the community together on short notice with the goal of keeping the base open after the federal government had placed it on a list for possible closure. The success of the campaign assures that the base will remain open and that its $150 million a year economic impact on the community will remain intact.

The Award Committee now will complete an 11-page application that will describe the three projects. as well as other Niagara County projects, achievements and activities. All 15 of the projects submitted to the committee will be included in the national application, Casale said.

The National Civic League will narrow the applicants to 30, each of which will send a contingent to make an oral presentation to the All-America City and Community Jury on June 5-7 in Kansas City, Mo. The winners will be selected June 7.