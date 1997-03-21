ST. JOHN BAPTIST CHURCH TO HOLD CHRISTIAN EDUCATION INSTITUTE

St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., will sponsor its annual Institute of Christian Education from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday .

"Grow in the Knowledge of the Lord" will be the theme of the program which will include nightly worship services with guest ministers and choirs and courses for people of all ages. The courses are free and open to everyone.

Courses will include the New Testament, Christian Stewardship, the Black Family, Preparing for a Christian Marriage and Helping Young People Develop Christian Beliefs.

Rabbi to deliver lecture series

Rabbi Jack Moline, an author who is leader of Agudas Achim Congregation, Alexandria, Va., will deliver the Rabbi Isaac Klein Scholar in Residence lectures April 4-6 at Temple Shaarey Zedek, 621 Getzville Road, Amherst.

He will present a two-part series entitled "Ten Things Jewish Parents Need to Say More to Their Children" at 7:45 p.m. April 4 and 12:30 p.m. April 5. At 10 a.m. April 6 he will conduct a session entitled "Entering Torah." The talks are open to the community but reservations should be made for a dinner at 6 p.m. April 4.

Rabbi Moline, who also serves as president of the Washington, D.C., Board of Rabbis, is known nationally as an active supporter and spokesman for the Jewish Conservative Movement.

Handel anthem to be presented

George Frederick Handel's Coronation Anthem No. 4 (Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened) will be presented during the 11 a.m. service Sunday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave.

The work will be performed under the direction of Music Minister Barbara Wagner by the church choir and a chamber orchestra comprised of Buffalo Philharmonic musicians with Marjorie Lord at the harpsichord. Soloists will be soprano Jennifer Grace, mezzo-soprano Barbara Cooper, tenor Timothy MacKenzie and baritone Michael Harris. The public is invited.

Houghton open to applications

The Pastoral and Church Ministries Program, sponsored by Houghton College, is accepting applications for the spring term which begins April 7.

Courses to be offered include Church Planning and Administration, How to Study and Teach the Bible, Pastoral Care in the Black Community, Ministering to African-American Youth, Techniques of Teaching Youth and Adults and Foundations of Preaching. The registration deadline is April 2.

Classes are held on Saturdays and on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 1490 Jefferson Ave. For registration information call the Rev. John Powell at 884-2842.

Course slated on Jerusalem

Bonnie Gordon Flickinger will offer a course on "Jerusalem on its 3000 Anniversary" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 3, 10 and 17 at Trinity Center, 371 Delaware Ave.

The talks will deal with the past, present and future of the historic city which is the seat of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Registration is due by Wednesday by calling 852-8317.

Young People's Congress set

More than 250 teen-agers and young adults will participate in the 69th annual Young People's Congress of the Western New York Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church April 2-4 at St. Luke's AME Zion Church, 314 E. Ferry St.

The congress will open with a Welcome Program at 7 p.m. April 2 and continue April 3 and 4 with meetings, workshops, Bible study and devotional events. Highlights will include a banquet at 7:30 p.m. April 3 in the Buffalo Hilton Hotel and a Joy Musical and Praise Service at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at St. Luke's.

Bishop George W.C. Walker of the denomination's North Eastern Region and the Rev. Robert L. Graham, pastor of St. Luke's, will be hosts of the congress.

Genes, near-death topics set

Genetic code mapping and near-death experiences will be among discussion topics when the American Academy of Religion holds its Eastern International Regional Conference at D'Youville College April 4 and 5.

About 100 scholars and graduate students are registered to attend the conference which also will delve into such topics as religion and health and religion and the arts. On-site registration will be available. The fee is $30 or $15 for students.

Featured speakers include Leslie A. Fiedler, professor of English at the University at Buffalo, and Professor Stephen G. Post, of Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, who is studying the ethical implications of genetic code mapping.