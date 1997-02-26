PUT ON A HAPPY FACE

Michael Jackson involved in the day-to-day running of his Neverland Ranch? Nah. But he did once tell the workers to smile.

Jackson testified via videotape Tuesday for a lawsuit filed by five former employees of the Santa Barbara County ranch. They say they were fired or forced to quit after cooperating in a grand jury probe into child molestation claims against the star.

Wearing a black hat and red shirt, Jackson testified that he wasn't involved in the daily running of the ranch.

"I remember one time saying . . . make sure everyone smiles and is nice to the guests," he said.

Jackson said he really didn't know the daily matters of the ranch because he was rarely there. "I'd go there and do something fun, like watch a movie."

In 1993, a 13-year-old boy sued Jackson, claiming the star seduced him. The case was ultimately settled out of court, reportedly for millions, and Jackson was never charged.