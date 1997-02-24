STATEMENT BY SUSPECT ADMISSIBLE AS EVIDENCE

Anthony Pitts' written admission to Orchard Park police that he had struck a woman skater with a rock on North Buffalo Street last August can be used as prosecution evidence against him, Erie County Judge Shiela A. DiTullio ruled

Monday.

With testimony expected to start today before a jury of seven men and five women, the judge ruled Pitts' one-page statement, which he helped a detective type into the department's computer system, was "voluntary and admissible" as evidence.

Pitts, 22, was indicted on a single charge of felony assault for the attack just after midnight last Aug. 7. The woman flagged down two passing male motorists as her attacker began dragging her toward a wooded area, and Pitts was arrested moments later when police saw him coming out of that same wooded area.

On Jan. 8, the woman, who was treated for two broken fingers and cuts to her head after the attack, identified Pitts in court as the man who assaulted her. She is expected to testify against him.