NEWS & NOTES

Here's a hot weekend event: Check out Variety Rocks 2, Friday at the Rage Night Club, 391 Ellicott St., which will feature the best of Buffalo's music scene.

Scheduled to play are McCarthyizm, DoomBuggy, Girlpope, Mark Freeland's Electroman, C.O. Jones and Rocketship.

Tickets are $5 to $7, and the event is part of the annual telethon benefiting Children's Hospital. Doors open at 9 p.m.; first band hits the stage at 9:30.

Here's where you can buy tickets: Village Green bookstores, Talking Leaves Books, Home of the Hits, Apollo Records and New World Record.

If you're hot to get outdoors, check out the Great Lakes Fishing and Outdoor Expo that's taking place Thursday through Sunday at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Here's where you can learn all about fishing, hunting, camping, boating and archery. There will be plenty of exhibits, as well as a Game Runner (a moving target system with a 3-D foam target of a deer) and a rock wall to climb.

Sunday is Kids Day, when admission is free for kids. On this day, you can try the archery range and the pellet gun range, attend the fly tying demonstration and the bird dog, retriever and protection dog demonstrations.

Doors open Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for a special kids' clinic at 10 a.m. The first 500 kids who arrive get a gift.

Other hours are 1 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The show is open until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 50th anniversary of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School will be celebrated with a production of the musical "Damn Yankees," which will include past and present students of the school, as well as Mount Mercy and Baker-Victory.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets, $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens, can be purchased at the door of the school, which is located at 601 McKinley Pkwy.

Williamsville South's production of "The Pajama Game" will be performed Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the school, 5950 Main St., Williamsville.

Tickets are $6 at the door, $5 presale.

"Fiddler on the Roof" will be performed by Springville-Griffith Institute High School March 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m.

The school is at 290 N. Buffalo St., Springville.