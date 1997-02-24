MAYORS BATTLE PATAKI TO SAVE STATE-MANDATED 8% OF BUDGET

New York State's mayors are fighting a symbolic battle against Gov. Pataki's budget proposal, trying to save a state law that the Legislature and governor have ignored for years.

According to state law, New York State is supposed to share with cities 8 percent of the state's total budget. But that law has been routinely ignored over the years and now revenue sharing to cities represents only 1.6 percent of the state budget.

Pataki, however, wants to eliminate the "8 percent" law even though the state has not provided 8 percent revenue sharing for many years.

The mayors say this is a symbolic fight that must be won. Ed Farrell, executive director of the State Conference of Mayors, said the old law represents the partnership between cities and the state.

Without it, cities would have no more importance in the budget than the "Cheese Museum," a central New York site funded annually by the Legislature, Farrell said.

The revenue-sharing proposal provision was little noticed when the governor proposed his budget in January. But it got lots of attention Monday as hundreds of local officials converged on Albany for the mayors' annual legislative meeting.

"One of the reasons property taxes in New York are so high is that after 10 years of cuts in revenue sharing, local governments -- cities in particular -- just can't hack it on their own any more," Farrell said. "They just don't have the money to fund the services."

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan, pledged to get more state aid for cities this year, although he did not specifically address the question of whether the state should scrap the old revenue-sharing law.