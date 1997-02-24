COUPON BOOK IRKS SOME CUSTOMERS

A drug store's Black History Month coupon book including specials on skin bleach and hair relaxer has some blacks incensed.

"It seems what they're saying is that white is still the right color," said Archie Moore of San Jose.

Walgreen's, the nation's largest drug store chain, says the booklet was meant to honor, not offend, black Americans. The coupon book features a smiling black man on its cover and profiles of two successful black people.

"If we offended anyone, we're sorry," said Walgreen's spokeswoman Laurie Meyer.

Manufacturers say the bleach is to give skin an even tone, much like creams to reduce wrinkles and sunless tanning lotions that darken skin.

"It's not an attempt to be white," said Joan Minor, an assistant dean at Stanford University, who wasn't offended by the coupon book.