WILSON FARMS STORE OFFERS GASOLINE, MEXICAN TAKE-OUT

Wilson Farms Neighborhood Food Stores and Reid Petroleum Corp. of Lockport have joined forces to open a seventh location offering food and Sunoco Gasoline.

The newest Wilson Farms store featuring gasoline is located at 9430 Main St. in Clarence. It also marks the introduction of the first Casa Solana Mexican Cantina, a Mexican take-out restaurant offering made-to-order tacos, burritos, nachos and taco salads.

The new restaurant concept is expected to be expanded to more Wilson Farms outlets in the future. The new in-store restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Dick Moscati said the one-of-a-kind Wilson Farms is the product of consumer survey information.

"Our market research indicated the community was looking for a neighborhood food store that could offer convenience, as well as a large variety of products and services," Moscati said. "The new 3,600-square-foot store has been marketed specifically for this area to provide the quality and service for which Wilson Farms is known."