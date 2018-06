55 years

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Mertz of Kenmore celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with a reception in Buffalo Launch Club, Grand Island.

Mertz and Alice A. Koenig were married Jan. 16, 1942, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, McCullan, Ala.

He is a semiretired funeral director for Mertz Funeral Home in Kenmore, where Mrs. Mertz also is semiretired as the secretary-treasurer.

The couple has five children, 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.