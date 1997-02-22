BET ON BILLS

A few years ago, Ron Wolf traded a No. 1 draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a former No. 2 draft choice whose only pro experience came in an exhibition game in which he threw three interceptions. The Green Bay fans were furious.

I'm not saying that Billy Joe Hobert will be another Brett Favre. I am saying that I'll bet on the opinion of John Butler, A.J. Smith and Dwight Adams over some loudmouth talk show host and his vocal minority.

If you listen to our local talk show hosts and their fans, you would think that the Buffalo Bills had a record similar to that of the Oakland Raiders. We don't need the memory of an elephant to use the slogan "Commitment to Excellence."

MICHAEL CZERWONKA

Cheektowaga