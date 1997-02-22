A HAVEN FOR ART IN THE HEART OF THE BERKSHIRES

Robert Sterling Clark was a dashing exemplar of the adage that living well is the best revenge. An heir to the Singer sewing machine fortune, he bred and raced horses, roamed the globe and had an educated taste for French cuisine.

He also had a passion for painting and sculpture. For more than half a century, almost until his death in 1956, Clark and his wife, Francine, assembled one of the most dazzling art collections ever held in private hands.

Particularly rich in works by the 19th century French impressionists, the holdings include more than 30 Renoirs and dozens of lapidary paintings by Pissarro, Monet and Degas. Older European masters Memling, Hals and Ruisdael, are well-represented, along with a gallery of 19th century American artists: Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent, Frederic Remington.

Today, all of this beauty is on view in a small New England college community, Williamstown, Mass. Together with Williams College's own considerable trove of ancient and modern art, it makes of its rural setting an improbable world center of aesthetic delights.

Clark chose Williamstown as the repository for his collection because of its remote location in the Berkshire hills of western Massachusetts. Cities, he decided, were too risky in a nuclear age.

To house his treasures, he built a white marble temple set in a spacious park. Opened in 1955, it was expanded in 1973 to include an annex of study and added exhibition space.

The Clark Art Institute is not for devotees of abstract modernism. Clark bought solely for his own pleasure, and the galleries glow with a romantic vision of centuries past: sweeping land and seascapes, tenderly portrayed nudes, the teeming vitality and gossipy details of everyday life.

Here, for example, in the annex display area, visitors can savor Homer's "Summer Squall," a moonlit snow plain by Remington and Adolph-William Bouguereau's 1873 oil of four comely nymphs teasing a muscular satyr. The Bouguereau, which fills an entire wall, was a favorite of Clark's.

In the main building can be seen a Van Gogh or two, the Paris street scenes of Eugene Boudin, a fugue of pink blossoms by Monet, fleshy nudes and sun-drenched landscapes by Renoir.

Like the Clark, the Williams College Museum of Art is a rare gem: well-lighted, a place for leisurely browsing. Nineteenth and 20th century American paintings are its strength -- oils and watercolors by Homer, George Innes, Thomas Eakins, Lyonel Feininger, Philip Pearlstein, Larry Rivers, Edward Hopper.

The building began life in 1846 as the school's first library. It became an art museum in 1926 and expanded steadily through the 1930s.

In 1986 the display areas were renovated and enlarged with the addition of second-floor galleries springing from an original columned rotunda. The new galleries -- bright pine flooring, dove-gray walls -- focus on permanent holdings of 60 or so panels and canvases by the avant-garde Prendergast brothers.

Maurice (1858-1924), a disciple of Cezanne and Matisse, worked in oil and watercolor. By contrast, Charles (1863-1948) was a primitivist whose tiles and wood carvings were inspired by ancient craft traditions.

The ground-floor galleries center on the more familiar works of American art: from the 19th century, Childe Hassam's atmospheric "Rainy Day, Boston"; from the 20th, Hopper's starkly realistic "Morning in the City" and Andy Warhol's celebrated pop-art composition of Marilyn Monroe.

Travel information

Save for an enclave of shops and restaurants and a clutch of outlying hostelries, Williams College is Williamstown. With its broad, leafy avenues and appealing array of Georgian and Greek Revival buildings, the sprawling campus is a perfect place for a morning or afternoon's stroll.

Williamstown is also a convenient base for Berkshire fall foliage tours and summer outings to nearby Lenox, summer headquarters of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. (For ticket information, call -- in Boston -- (617) 266-1492).

The Clark Art Institute, on South Street (Route 2), is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call (413) 458-9545.

The Williams College Museum of Art, known locally as Lawrence Hall, is on Main Street east of Spring. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call (413) 597-2429.

Where to stay: The standout for comfort and ambience is The Orchards, a Berkshire version of an English country inn (419 Main St., Williamstown, Mass. 01267; (800) 225-1517). A double room ranges from $125 to $155, plus tax.

The nearby Williams Inn (The Green, Williamstown, Mass. 01267; (800) 828-0133), is a modern colonial-style establishment with 100 guest rooms. The double-room rate is $120 to $130, plus tax.

Information: Specifics about hotels, restaurants and touring in and around Williamstown are available from the Williamstown Board of Trade, P.O. Box 357, Williamstown, Mass. 01267; (413) 458-9077, and from the Berkshire Visitors Bureau, Berkshire Common, Pittsfield, Mass. 01201; (800) 237-5747.