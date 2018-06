Joshua Rutowski, 5, of Cheektowaga, the celebrity child for this year's Variety Club Telethon, gets some mayoral attention as they set plans for Kids Day next week. Mayor Masiello signed a proclamation today for Kids Day, which is Tuesday, when a special edition of The Buffalo News will be sold to benefit Children's Hospital. WKBW-TV will broadcast the Telethon March 1 and 2.