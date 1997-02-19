STUDENT ART ON DISPLAY SET AFIRE IN CITY SCHOOL

Someone set a student's painting afire this afternoon at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, 333 Clinton St., authorities said.

School security personnel extinguished the blaze, which is under investigation by firefighters, according to fire officials.

The artwork was on display on a wall in an area of the school known as the gallery, outside the entrance to the auditorium, school officials said.

No injuries were reported in the 12:45 p.m. incident.