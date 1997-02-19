PLANNING BOARD TO AIR EXPANSION AT BEECHWOOD

The Amherst Planning Board tonight will consider an expansion of the Beechwood Residence and Nursing Home complex at Millersport Highway and Stahl Road to include 117 "independent living" apartments for the elderly.

A rezoning of eight acres of land at the northwest corner of Stahl and North Forest Road is sought by Niagara Frontier Methodist Home Inc.

The project is one of 10 on which the Planning Board will hold public hearings tonight. Board meetings begin at 7:30 p.m.

A site-plan hearing on a much larger residential project for elderly people -- Canterbury Woods -- is also scheduled. However, a great deal of work remains to be done on the plan submitted, town officials said.

Episcopal Church Home, Life Care Community Inc., plans to build 452 independent living units and a health care center with 32 assisted living units and 48 skilled nursing beds on 44 acres off the south side of Klein Road, between Youngs and Ayer roads.

Hearings will also be held on:

A site plan for about 84,000-square-feet of additional building space at the new Tops supermarket site at Transit and North French roads. Planned are a 38,217-square-foot retail addition to the south end of the Tops building and a 5,450-square-foot restaurant on the Tops parcel, and a 30,460-square-foot retail building and 5,450-square-foot restaurant on the parcel south of Tops at Deer Creek Lane and Transit.

A site plan for a proposed private road in College Park, linking a new Ingram Micro building on the north side of Wehrle Drive to Youngs Road.

A rezoning to enable McPartlan's restaurant to build a banquet facility at the northwest corner of Wehrle and South Forest Road.

Rezonings for a mini-storage business at the northeast corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Irwin Place and a plaza expansion and new tire store at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Meyer Road.