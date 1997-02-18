BURGARD VOCATIONAL CLOSED AFTER CAR ARSON

Burgard Vocational High School was closed today after Tuesday's arson involving an automobile from the school's auto mechanics program.

Faculty and staff still were to report to the building at 400 Kensington Ave. today, but all night-school classes were canceled.

A decision on whether the school will reopen Thursday was expected to be made late today, according to school officials. They will tally cleanup costs resulting from the fire, which caused extensive smoke and water damage, according to School Superintendent James Harris.

Students were evacuated from the building after a student reported the fire to a teacher and firefighters were summoned at 1:47 p.m. A few staff members who suffered smoke inhalation were treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

"Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. That's our main concern," Harris said. "I credit the principal, staff and students with demonstrating how an effective school emergency evacuation plan works."

The fire started in a Ford Escort on a ramp between the third and fourth floors of the school, according to Division Chief Edward Burch of the Fire Department. "The car was totaled -- I don't know what condition it was in to start with," he said.

Lt. William Dill of the Fire Investigation Bureau said the car was filled with combustible materials.

"It was loaded with all kinds of junk -- wood and paper -- and we've determined the fire was intentionally set," Dill said. "Our investigation is continuing."

Damage directly related to the fire was estimated at $8,000, Burch said. That includes costs associated with breaking open painted-shut windows to ventilate the building. Burch said the costs of cleanup and refurbishing electrical equipment affected by the firefighting effort will be "substantial."