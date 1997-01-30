MAY DELIVERS JUST DESSERTS WITHOUT ICING

Buffalo Sabres' forward Brad May hopes one play can be the spark to turn his season around.

The play took place in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The Sabres would have been called for icing had it not been for May, who hustled down the ice and beat the Penguins' Kevin Hatcher to the puck. After that, he controlled the puck, spotted Rob Ray coming in off right wing, and set Ray up perfectly. Ray scored the game's first goal, and the Sabres were off to one of their biggest wins of the season.

The play was a nice reminder for May that hustle can be as important as skill when it comes to generating offense.

"I truly believe that if you keep working hard, good things are going to happen," said May, who is hoping for more such moments tonight when the Sabres host the Dallas Stars (7:30, Empire; Radio 550, 710). "Obviously, that's what happened there."

Moments like that have been few and far between for May this season, and injuries have been the biggest reason. His problems started in the second game of the season back in October. The left winger injured his shoulder throwing a punch in a game against Calgary. He missed 27 games while recovering from surgery. May returned to the lineup on Dec. 13, and broke his thumb in a fight during a game with the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 20. He had been back all of a week.

The rugged winger was supposed to miss a month to six weeks with that injury, but May returned on Jan. 10. If May hadn't missed so much of the season, he would have stayed out longer. But he says he couldn't sit and watch any more hockey this season.

"What we love to do is to play," he said. "It's the greatest job in the world. You go out and you play. If you play hard, it's great to win and keep winning. That's the thing I missed the most -- the competition."

It's often easy to assume that a player is healthy once he's back in the lineup, but that's not true in this case. May still wears a cast while playing, and will for three or four more weeks. It limits his offensive skills.

"It would be like a miler trying to run with a cast on his foot," assistant coach Don Lever said. "You're playing with a very important tool, the hockey stick, and he doesn't have use of his thumb. That makes a big difference when you're trying to handle the puck and trying to shoot the puck. Give him some credit -- he's trying to play while injured."

"I can't go to my backhand," May said. "It doesn't hurt me any more, but I obviously don't have a strong grip. Every time I try to poke-check a puck or stop a puck with the one hand, I just don't really have the strength to hold my stick. That's probably the hardest part. It's a limitation. If you work within those limitations, you can compensate."

May's assist on Wednesday gave him a goal and three assists in 14 games. Even though May is not counted on to score, an offensive contribution from a forward is always appreciated.

Donald Audette knows something about recovering from long-term injuries.

"Any time you come back from an injury, it doesn't matter how you hard you work -- it's going to take some time," he said. "Brad has had a lot of chances, but it hasn't gone in. You're going to have days like that, but there's nothing you can do about it."

When that happens, it's easy to become frustrated and start taking bad penalties. May took six minor penalties in last weekend's losses to the Edmonton Oilers and Hartford Whalers.

"The toughest thing for us (the coaches) is to get him to relax," Lever said. "I think he knows that. There's a lot of expectations, and rightly so. Brad beat the system a little bit (when he signed a big four-year contract in 1994), and he's paying the price right now. He's got the support of his teammates and coaches.

"Brad has to sit back and look at what type of hockey player he is. He puts pressure on himself to score goals, and he doesn't have to. He's more valuable in other areas to our hockey team."

May will try to prove Lever right as the Sabres head down the stretch of the regular season. He's hoping that things have started to go his way. After all, until Wednesday, they couldn't have gone much worse.

"I know for a fact that the most important part of the year is coming up -- the next 30 games," he said. "I'll be around for that."