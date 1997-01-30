BLOOD EXPERTS TIE KNIFE TO SLAYING OF JEWISH SCHOLAR

Blood experts and a pathologist linked a blood-smeared knife to the slaying of Jewish scholar Yankel Rosenbaum as the government prepared Thursday to rest its case in the Crown Heights civil-rights trial.

The trial of Lemrick Nelson, 21, and Charles Price, 43, resumed after a two-day break that gave defense attorneys time to ready their own case -- expected to run about two days. That would put it to the jury sometime early next week.

Joaquin Gutierrez, a forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Rosenbaum's body the day after he was fatally stabbed during 1991 racial rioting, said that among four wounds, two or three could have been made by the blood-smeared 4-inch knife that police said was found in Nelson's pocket.

Nelson, acquitted of Rosenbaum's murder in a 1992 state trial, is accused of violating Rosenbaum's civil rights by joining in a mob attack on him. Price is charged with inciting the violence after a car driven by a Hasidic Jew hit and killed Gavin Cato, a 7-year-old black boy.