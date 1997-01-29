SAMMUT HAS INSIDE TRACK ON INDOORS

Some days, things just seem to work out for a race driver.

On Dec. 7, Mark Sammut won the first race of this winter's Metro Chevy Dealers of WNY Niagara Indoor TQ Midget Racing Series at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

Now Sammut wants to add to his nine-point lead when the second race in the three-race series is held Saturday at 7 p.m.

"That (first) night was one of the few nights in a racing career where everything just went our way," Sammut said. "The race car went exactly where I wanted to put it and we won.

"The race was close in the beginning, but once I got around Joe (Gosek), it was smooth sailing. When you have a big lead in the race you get an added bonus because you can go a little easier and conserve the brakes and engine."

The win was Sammut's first indoors. He has 18 outdoor TQ Midget wins and was the 1996 Can-Am Midget TQ Racing Club champion. Last week, he was also named the Friends of Auto Racing Fan Club Driver of the Year on Asphalt.

Sammut was the fastest in time trials in December, as he was for two of the three indoor races in 1995.

"I've just seemed to have a knack for having good time trial runs," said Sammut, driver of the Currie Steel Erecting entry. "Even when I was racing Go-Karts, I was fast timer many times. I don't think I do anything special. I just set up the car the best we can and let it do what it can."

Sammut said he's matured as a driver.

"I've been a very aggressive driver in the past but experience has changed my thinking. Now I try to be more consistent and not a win-or-crash type of driver."

The indoor series does not utilize a points handicapping system to determine the starting lineup for the feature race, as the outdoor races do. So Sammut said even though he's the points leader, he stands a good chance of starting Saturday's feature up front.

The top five in TQ Midget points are Sammut (158); Keith Dempster (149); Gosek (137); Norm Eberschlag (120) and Joe Payne Jr. (116).

The weekend begins with practice Friday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Additional practice starts 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with TQ Midget time trials at 1 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. there is a 15-minute driver autograph session, with racing to follow at 7, capped by the 50-lap A-Main. Four divisions of Go-Karts and the Micro-Sprints complete the card.

Around the tracks

Tim Bender of Colden and Dave Heitzhaus of Stykersville will be in competition in Daytona, Fla., during Speedweeks 1997 next month. Bender will attempt to qualify in the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series 300, which is slated for Feb. 15, and Heitzhaus will look to make the field for the Goody's Dash Series event, Feb. 14.

Holland Speedway's Figure-Eight class has become a NASCAR-sanctioned division this year with an added twist. Teams must select a paint scheme of a NASCAR Winston Cup Series team to put on their cars.

Jamie Friesen has added to his co-promotional duties at Ransomville Speedway for this season. He returns to Lancaster Speedway as the stock car race director. His wife, Yvonne, will also join the Lancaster staff as a scorer. Friesen was Lancaster's race director from 1989-94 before leaving to concentrate on Ransomville.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Sprint Car racing returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Hamburg Sprint Car Nationals, sanctioned by the Empire Super Sprints, is slated for Sept. 13.