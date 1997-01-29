PRISON GUARD HELD IN BETTING PROBE

State police have arrested a state prison guard for allegedly taking bets on professional and college sports.

Mark A. McGowan, 39, of Rome, was charged with first-degree promoting gambling, a felony. He is accused of receiving more than five bets totaling more than $5,000 on a given day.

McGowan is a corrections officer at Midstate Correctional Facility in Marcy. He is not accused of gambling while on duty, state police said.

McGowan was arraigned in Rome City Court and released on $1,000 bail.

State police learned of McGowan's activities during a three-month gambling investigation that resulted earlier this month in the arrest of 13 people, including a state trooper and a Rome civilian police dispatcher.