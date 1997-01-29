CO-WORKERS IN LOTTERY OFFICE POOL CLAIM $1.4 MILLION WINNER WON'T SHARE WEALTH

A New York man, whose colleagues trusted him to buy their weekly lottery tickets, was accused Wednesday of winning $1.4 million and not sharing the news -- or the money -- with his co-workers.

Hector Ospina, who bought one of five winning tickets in the Dec. 21 Lotto drawing, faces charges of grand larceny and up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Nine of Ospina's co-workers at an Estee Lauder factory in Melville gave him $5 each to buy lottery tickets every week, authorities said.

He bought 10 tickets for the Dec. 21 drawing and won the $1.4 million, which he split with a friend, authorities said.

But he told some co-workers he hadn't bought any tickets, and he told others he used his own money, authorities said.

However, one colleague noticed a small item in a local newspaper identifying Ospina as a Lotto winner, they said.

Also, the group had been playing the same numbers -- 6, 10, 11, 13, 30, 36 -- for several months and realized Ospina had won, officials said. The co-workers contacted an attorney.

When Ospina was arrested Tuesday he had an airplane ticket for a Wednesday flight to Colombia in his pocket, authorities said.

Ospina, 37, was arraigned in a Suffolk County court and held on $300,000 bail. Officials also froze his bank account.

The total jackpot in the Dec. 21 drawing was $25 million, and Ospina's share after taxes was $1.4 million, which he said he split with his friend, authorities said. The co-workers want all $1.4 million back, their attorney said.