BLIZZARD'S CRAWFORD ON NPSL'S NATIONAL SQUAD

Buffalo Blizzard forward Andrew Crawford, the No. 2 scorer for the National Professional Soccer League team, has been named to the National Conference squad for the NPSL's annual All-Star Game in Baltimore on Feb. 9.

It will be the first All-Star appearance for Crawford, 29, now in his fifth NPSL season, third with the Blizzard.

Crawford, who has played in all 23 of the Blizzard's games this season, has scored 36 goals and 8 assists for 67 points. Nine of his goals have been one-point shootouts. He is second in team scoring to forward Doug Miller (69 points).

Jamie Swanner, former Blizzard goalkeeper now with the St. Louis Ambush, also was named to the National Conference reserve squad. Cleveland Crunch goalie Otto Orf, a native of Elma and graduate of Iroquois Central, will start for the American Conference.