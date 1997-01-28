CIVILITY IS BIG WINNER IN GINGRICH CASE

From the way House ethics committee members were carrying on the other afternoon in the House television and radio gallery, you might have thought they just pulled off a solution to Medicare. Their congratulations, to themselves and each other, flowed freely. They all but swapped high fives.

And what were they celebrating? It was the passage of a reprimand and fine for the speaker of the House, no less than Newt Gingrich.

They were not exulting in his downfall; he had faithful friends among those who brought in a verdict acceptable to 395 fellow members.

The case has held them in thrall for two years. Gingrich, who had come in threatening to blow the House in, had brought down its judgment on his head. Rep. Nancy Johnson, R-Conn., the committee chairman, kept saying that the punishment was "unprecedented, tough, appropriate."

The astonishing thing about the 90-minute debate was that it was uncommonly temperate. It was as if everyone had taken to heart Bill Clinton's inaugural admonition against bickering.

Not everyone was happy. The House majority whip, Rep. Tom DeLay, R-Texas, felt the House was going too far. With no conscious irony, he echoed the plea of Gingrich's celebrated victim, Speaker Jim Wright, who, on the eve of being forced out, cried, "Let us stop this cannibalism."

The discussion was free of the sentimentality that such sessions can engender. There were no tears for Newt. He is justly admired for his organizing capacities and his legislative ability. But everyone in the chamber knew that he had lived by the sword.

The early days of Gingrich's speakership had been marked by comments so gratuitous and brutal that they took the breath away. His warning to former Speaker Tom Foley, his mannerly predecessor, not to shred his files was a disemboweling insult.

In one of his cyclonic attacks on the welfare state of the Democrats, Gingrich blamed them for the death of two little South Carolina boys whose mother drowned them. The Golden Rule was not Gingrich's style.

For the past two weeks, the House has been rocked with partisan passions. But somehow these feelings were dispelled in the calm chamber. Democrats may have felt cheated of the spectacle of Gingrich in the dock; there were no televised hearings to detail the use of charitable funds for party purposes. They wanted the country to see the full dimensions of his megalomania and vaingloriousness in his self-appointed role as savior of American civilization.

On the other hand, some Republicans shared the feeling of Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, who thought that the speaker had done nothing more than "run some very yellow lights."

But in the end, both sides felt that the reprimand and $300,000 fine would satisfy the demands of justice. Did the country think the system had worked? Apparently the fine got people's attention. Some callers were insisting that the speaker pay up out of his own pocket, not from campaign funds.

The only cause that may have been served in the end is civility. It is for the moment alive and very well on Capitol Hill. The morning after the Gingrich debate in the House, two of the president's nominees were up before Senate committees for confirmation.

Former Sen. William Cohen of Maine was a piece of cake. Senators are soft on old colleagues. They confirmed him as defense secretary before the day's end.

Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, up for secretary of housing and urban development, might have expected a few rumbles. Liberal New Yorkers raise the hackles of conservatives. But even Sen. Lauch Faircloth, R-N.C., who wants HUD closed down, spoke kindly -- he hates the agency, but not Cuomo. He praised his "impressive group of friends," which included Kara, one of his twin daughters, who must be the best-behaved 2-year-old on the planet: she sat quietly in her mother's lap for the entire proceeding. Politeness is rampant.

Universal Press Syndicate