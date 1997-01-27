SUIT AGAINST AGENCY THROWN OUT

A lawsuit filed by developer James Paige against the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency has been thrown out of court.

Paige claimed the agency acted illegally in granting developer status to Tops Markets for a new 10 acre plaza on Washington Street, but State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Gerace dismissed the case.

Paige, who owned a large piece of the land, argued the renewal agency acted improperly by taking the property through eminent domain. Paige also had submitted a plan to develop the property, but the agency picked Tops instead.

Paige said Monday he will appeal the decision.

Action on a second suit Paige filed against the city is pending.