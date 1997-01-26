PROGRESS SEEN TOWARD END OF PERU HOSTAGE CRISIS

Rebels holding dozens of hostages released an ailing police general Sunday, and a mediator said a "small light on the horizon" signaled progress toward a peaceful way out of the crisis.

Gen. Jose Rivas Rodriguez was wheeled out on a stretcher from the Japanese diplomatic compound at about 1 a.m. Officials said only that Rivas, deputy commander of the president's police security, was undergoing tests at a hospital.

He was one of several top security commanders captured by Tupac Amaru rebels Dec. 17 in a raid on a gala cocktail party. The guerrillas seized more than 500 hostages, and they still hold 72.

"There is a small light on the horizon that we must take care of. God willing, these conversations could start soon," Archbishop Juan Luis Cipriani of Ayacucho, a mediator in the crisis, said of negotiations to free the hostages. He did not elaborate.

Talks have stalled over the rebels' demand that at least 300 guerrillas in Peruvian jails be freed. President Alberto Fujimori insists the rebels drop that goal before he authorizes negotiations.