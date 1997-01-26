GINGRICH SUPPORTERS USING SCARE TACTICS TO BYPASS IRS

When jet fighter planes are trying to disable an enemy's counterattack, they scatter something like tinfoil in the air to confuse the adversary's radar.

Something like that is going on now in the conservative movement.

It's a right-wing attempt to scare the Internal Revenue Service away from looking into House Speaker Newt Gingrich's use of tax-exempt charitable foundations.

The Georgia Republican was reprimanded in connection with his use of a string of tax-exempt foundations to raise the money he wanted for his campaign to unhorse the entrenched Democratic majority in the House.

This is illegal, and plainly so. The IRS and the courts say the fire wall between charities and politics is a thick one. The lawyer word for the prohibition is "absolute."

This is why reputable tax exempt groups like the Ford Foundation and the University at Buffalo Foundation Inc. won't use a federal tax expense to finance political candidates any more than the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra would.

Real tax-exempt charities live in mortal terror of being accused of dabbling in elective politics.

If proven, the charge could cost them their tax exemptions, and therefore, most of their donations.

These niceties of the tax law didn't deter Gingrich. But he got caught, in part. The speaker wasn't sanctioned for defying a well-established, commonly known, easily defined law. He was penalized for denying that he did.

For reasons yet to be explained, the embattled House Ethics Committee shaved this subject very thin when it decided to sanction the speaker.

On one hand, the committee declined to rule that Gingrich used foundations as unregulated laundries for campaign money. On the other hand, the committee said Gingrich's foundation tax records would be available to the IRS.

Yet the ethics panel said it was penalizing Gingrich for denying -- in two letters written by his lawyers to the House -- that he was legally manipulating foundations, commingling their funds with campaign war chests.

Gingrich loyalists defended the written lies issued by Gingrich's office as a comedy of errors. They backed Gingrich's explanation that he never bothered reading the letters his lawyers sent in his behalf, even though the speaker's political life was hanging in the balance.

The key letter was written by Gingrich's tax lawyer. It was 52 pages long. Gingrich said, but not on the record, that he depended on a minor office clerk to review the letter for him. The clerk swore to the committee that her only job was to fax the draft letter back to Gingrich's lawyers.

The audacity of what Gingrich & Co. did becomes clear only in the fine print of the Ethics Committee's four-volume, four-hundred page report.

The brass is shown in the tax returns filed by the tax-exempt Abraham Lincoln Opportunity Foundation, one of four financial fronts Gingrich used to raise money for a Republican putsch in the House.

Money sloshed back and forth like water in a bilge between the Honest Abe charity and GOPAC, the key organization Gingrich used to promote a GOP takeover. Both were in the same office suite.

Just as on your personal income tax return, the person filing for a foundation signs under the caveat that begins, "Under penalties of perjury . . ."

In the Lincoln foundation's 1992 tax return, there is a line that says, "Enter amount of political expenditures, direct and indirect." The answer given is "None." In its 1991 IRS filing the foundation answered no to this question: "During the year have you attempted to influence national, state or local legislation?"

In the 1993 and 1994 returns, the foundation also answered no to the same questions.

Had the foundation said yes to either question, it would have lost its tax exemption, its donations and the reason for its being in the same suite with GOPAC.

There were serious irregularities in the filings by the other three foundations used by Gingrich that were outlined by the committee. These are documents filed by people who never thought they would get caught, or if caught would get off scot-free.

The cold brass shown in these tax returns takes one's breath away. There are millions of American taxpayers who still sweat bullets when they sign their 1040s. That's because a lie can land you in jail.

Now, conservatives are accusing President Clinton of using his power over the IRS to audit the Heritage Foundation, the National Rifle Association and five other conservative groups. Clinton spokesman Mike McCurry gave a non-denial denial last Thursday to the reports.

The Washington Times jumped all over a Democratic congressman who mistakenly said the IRS would investigate the Lincoln foundation.

All of this is an attempt to make foundations too hot for the IRS to handle. The charges and countercharges are a diversion from the main issue: Is the IRS going to duck, as the Ethics Committee did, and refrain from ruling on the tax returns filed by the Gingrich network?

No matter what the IRS does, the agency, which prides itself on its integrity and independence, will be accused of playing politics.

So it might as well do the logical thing, the right thing, and investigate.

