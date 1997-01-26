FUND MANAGER PICKS FIVE FAST-GROWING STOCKS THAT COULD RETURN 40%

When Arden Armstrong turns on her computer in the West Conshohocken, Pa., office of Miller Anderson & Sherrerd, she glances at two fortune cookie messages taped just below the screen. Both neatly sum up her almost seven-year reign as manager of the $400 million MAS Mid-Cap Growth Equity fund (no load; available to investors through discount brokers; 800-354-8185).

"If you look in the right places, you can find some good offerings," one reads. To Ms. Armstrong, that means zeroing in on medium-size companies that she believes can beat analysts' earnings estimates over the next two to three years.

Her picks typically boost both annual profits and revenues at least 15 percent. The result? Mid-Cap Growth has barreled its way to a five-year average annual return of 15.6 percent, outpacing her peers' 14.4 percent. Which brings us to the other fortune Ms. Armstrong looks at while working: "You will have gold pieces by the bushel."

Ms. Armstrong, 36, was among the first fund managers to discover that there was gold to be made in midcap companies with $300 million to $3 billion in shares outstanding. In 1990, when she began buying them, there was no midcap index, and most midcap funds were lumped with their small-stock brethren under such rubrics as "emerging growth."

Now midcaps are recognized as a separate market sector -- and one that, according to a Prudential Securities study, has generated 97 percent of small stocks' return since 1926 with only 77 percent of the risk.

To find investments for her 72-stock portfolio, Ms. Armstrong first screens for companies that have posted better than expected earnings for at least one quarter. Then, with the help of three analysts, she winnows the list to firms with promising new products, a trend working in a company's favor or a competitive-edge quality such as low production costs.

"I want companies that have sustainable growth," she says. "I don't buy a stock and expect it to soar in price in a week." (Nonetheless, she's quick to dump a stock that shows signs of trouble.)

Here are Ms. Armstrong's five top picks from her portfolio, discussed in descending order of projected total return (with one exception, they pay no dividends):

U.S. Robotics

(Ticker symbol: USRX). This $3.5 billion Skokie, Ill., company makes modems and other data-communications products for both business and home computers. U.S. Robotics' biggest strength, Ms. Armstrong says, is that its products are software-based, which allows for easy installation of advanced features.

"Everyone is scrambling to get on-line, and U.S. Robotics is the dominant provider of modems," she says. For example, U.S. Robotics is expected to begin marketing a modem that transmits 56,000 bits of information a second, nearly twice as fast as its competitors' speediest existing modems.

Ms. Armstrong believes these developments will boost the firm's earnings at least 40 percent in the next 12 months, jolting the stock to $110 for a 40 percent total return.

Loral Space & Communications

(Ticker symbol: LOR). In April, Loral sold its defense business to Lockheed Martin for $9.1 billion but kept its $1.6 billion space and communications arm. As a result, Ms. Armstrong expects Loral to become the world's premier satellite provider.

Why? First, Loral owns 51 percent of Space Systems/Loral, a leading satellite manufacturer that's boosting revenues -- an estimated $1.4 billion in 1996 -- by 20 percent a year because of booming demand in emerging markets for broadcast and telecommunications services.

In addition, Loral holds about 34 percent of Globalstar, which is developing a satellite system that within two years will offer low-cost, high-quality phone service almost everywhere in the world.

By the year 2002, revenues are forecast to hit $2.6 billion a year. In the meantime, she expects Loral's earnings to double in 1997 with its shares hitting $25 for a 37 percent total return.

Health Management Associates

(Ticker symbol: HMA). Over the past five years, this $856 million provider of acute-health-care services has created a profitable niche in nonurban areas. The company buys or leases local hospitals, recruits physicians to the communities and adds such facilities as 24-hour emergency rooms, cardiac units and full obstetrics wards.

"The company also makes sure there aren't any HMOs nearby to put pressure on costs," Ms. Armstrong says. Today, the Naples, Fla., company operates 25 facilities in 11 states, up from 15 in 1991. Over that period, Health Management's earnings have grown at least 20 percent a year, and Ms. Armstrong expects similar growth in 1997, pushing the stock to $30 for a 36 percent total return.

BMC Software

(Ticker symbol: BMCS). In July, when the Dow recorded a one-day drop of 161 points, Ms. Armstrong started buying shares of this $685 million Houston software company at $26 each, adjusted for a subsequent split. Since then, the stock price is up 67 percent because of growing demand for BMC's line of more than 100 application and data management software products.

"Many companies with mainframe computers rely on BMC to make their systems run more efficiently," Ms. Armstrong says. For example, in 1997 Intel plans to embed its processor chips with BMC software. She expects such developments to push earnings up at least 24 percent in the next 12 months, lifting the shares to $58 for a 33 percent total return.

Gucci

(Ticker symbol: GUC; 0.4 percent yield). This $950 million Florence fashion house came to fame in the 1970s with its signature line of leather products, then fell out of favor with wealthy trend-setters.

After surviving a nasty family feud, however, and going public in October 1995, Gucci has ridden the 1970s retro wave back to hipness. Its retail sales were up more than 60 percent in 1996, and Ms. Armstrong expects Gucci to add 26 new stores by 1998, increasing its worldwide total to 182. She thinks that still won't be enough to meet demand.

"When people have more discretionary income, Gucci is the kind of status symbol they buy," Ms. Armstrong says.

She predicts earnings will increase at least 27 percent over the next 12 months and expects the stock, now trading at a 29 price/earnings ratio, vs. 24 for its peers, to strut to $95. That will produce a 30 percent total return for shareholders.