LAID-BACK LAMU JUST OFF THE AFRICAN COAST, AN ISLAND IN THE SUN

There is only one car on the island of Lamu. The district commissioner drives it less than half a mile to work, along the only road wide enough to accommodate it.

The rest of the streets on the tiny island off the coast of Kenya are barely wide enough for a donkey cart.

There are no high-rise hotels on Lamu, either, or discos, casinos, golf courses, tennis courts, motorcycles or jet skis. There are only two towns with a few hotels and guest houses, a few smaller villages, a deserted, eight-mile-long beach, the tropical sun, palm trees, flowers, warm water and friendly folk.

Short on roads, Lamunians turn to the sea. Their sailing dhows provide an enchanting vista of white sails on the Indian Ocean and a relaxing, old-fashioned way of getting around. The dhows, including some motorized ones, are for hire everywhere, and some sail on schedule between the principal settlements: Lamu town and Shela.

Although Zanzibar and Mombasa are better known, Lamu town is the largest intact Swahili stone town on the African coast and, natives claim, the oldest settlement in Kenya. It was established as early as the seventh century by Arab traders, whose marriages to Africans created the Swahili culture.

Lamu town is Muslim in religion, Arab in its stone architecture, but relaxed and friendly in a uniquely African way. It is a lively community of about 12,000 people, secure in its traditions and proud of its culture.

When we stepped off the plane at uninhabited Manda Island, a bit weary from a weeklong safari, a sailing dhow was waiting to take us to Lamu. When we stepped onto the boat, we stepped back into the long history of the east coast of Africa.

Black-robed Muslim women shared the wooden benches with us, along with European tourists and Lamu men in their trademark sarong skirts. Woven palm mats shaded us and a sea breeze cooled us as we sailed for 15 minutes up the channel separating Manda and Lamu islands, past mangrove forests and white beaches on Manda and past Lamu town to Shela, where we had rented a house.

From the narrow stone pier in Shela, we walked down the beach to a narrow alley with a sandy floor and a roof of flowering bougainvillea. One of the massive doors in the 10-foot walls led across a small courtyard to our rented house.

As with most traditional Swahili houses, its living spaces were on the upper floors. The flat roof was itself roofed with palm thatch, forming a breezy, shaded, open-air living room.

We were enchanted by the view of blue sea, white sand and sailing dhows framed by coconut palm, bougainvillea and the feathery foliage and brilliant orange-red flowers of the flamboyant tree. Somewhere a frangipani was blooming, and its rich scent mixed with the sea breeze.

From the veranda half a flight

down we watched sunrises of pink, bronze and gold. Behind our house, the small village of Shela, with its unusual conical mosque tower, climbed the hill.

Shela, three kilometers south of Lamu town, is the smaller of the two towns. The narrow streets are clean and quiet, with no shops and few restaurants. There are a number of small hotels and guest houses, most of them converted from traditional houses.

In the center of the village is the new Island Hotel, where the rooftop restaurant serves traditional Swahili dishes. We also liked the economical Shela Beach House with its charming rooftop dining room.

On the beach, Kijani House is a walled compound -- really three converted Swahili houses -- beautifully decorated and landscaped, with a small swimming pool.

The acknowledged jewel of Shela hotels is Peponi, set directly on the water at the beginning of Shela beach. The center of Shela social life is the veranda at Peponi, where a good-natured mixture of locals, tourists and the almost-glitterati gather for sunset drinks, to eavesdrop on multilingual conversations, to plan excursions, and to see and be seen.

We filled our days at Shela swimming in the warm, clear water; taking sunset cruises in sailing dhows; exploring the beach, the dunes and the old town, and taking snorkeling trips to view the brightly colored tropical fish at the coral reefs of Kinyika Rock and Manda Toto.

On our daily shell hunts, we rarely found more than half a dozen people on the beach.

Early each morning, captains pole their dhows along Shela Beach calling "Lamulamulamulamu," looking for passengers to the larger town. The price of a custom sail to Lamu town is about $4. We preferred the regular boat, which leaves the pier at 9 a.m. and returns at noon. The fare is $1.

In Lamu town, we hired a guide named Hamid. Although it was Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, and Hamid neither ate nor drank during daylight hours, he gave us a thorough tour.

We started with the old slave market, an open square one block behind the waterfront. Two huge trees surrounded by benches shade the square, which is backed by a massive old fort and ringed with market carts and stalls.

Brightly dressed women from the mainland displayed produce on colorful ground cloths: mangos, passion fruit, papayas, bananas, squash, yams, cashews, macadamia nuts, tamarinds, limes and pineapples. A knot of white-robed men gathered around an auctioneer, who was chanting unfamiliar words in a familiar cadence, auctioning bananas.

It is usually hot in Lamu town in the morning, but the sea breeze comes up reliably at noon. Further relief is provided by the two- and three-story buildings that line the narrow streets, blocking out the tropical sun.

The coral block walls along the streets are punctuated by the striking carved wooden doors of Lamu. Covered bridges high overhead link house to house, so women can visit back and forth without descending to the street.

Deep into town some of the streets are dirty and smelly, but not so the usual tourist areas.

We found the main shopping street of Lamu, which parallels the waterfront one block back, thronged with people. Muslim women passed in enveloping black bui-buis but with their faces unveiled, permitting a glimpse of bright dresses beneath. Tall, slender Somali women were also wrapped to the toes, but in the brightest of colors.

Some Muslim men wore long white robes and embroidered pillbox hats. Others wore traditional, sarong-like skirts with button-down shirts or T-shirts. Squads of schoolchildren in bright pastel uniforms giggled and gawked.

Everywhere we went, we were greeted with the traditional Swahili welcome "Karibu." We quickly learned that "Haribo" (How are you?) called for "Mzuri" (fine). Folks were terribly amused that Americans who had seen "The Lion King" knew the phrase "hakuna matata."

We saw plenty of tourists, too, shopping for kikoi and kanga cloths, baskets, carvings and crafts from all over East Africa.

Hamid guided us to the most picturesque mosques. There are 22, 23 or 42 mosques in Lamu town, depending on what you read and who you ask. Undisputed is the fact that they are some of the most important in East Africa, much visited by Muslims throughout the area.

We also visited a traditional Swahili courtyard house, with its ground floor divided into three successive open galleries. The walls are deeply carved plaster and the ceilings are made of mangrove poles. Stone steps, child-proofed by their steepness, lead to the rooftop kitchen. Curtained sleeping alcoves are furnished with massive carved four-poster beds.

Afterward, we fled the crowded streets to the restaurants and shops of the waterfront and lunch at the Lamu Palace Hotel, with its arched and carved plaster facade.

A few words of warning. Most hotels close in May and June, because "the weather is not very nice then," as we were told. Many restaurants, but not the hotels, close during Ramadan, the monthlong fast of Islam (being observed between Jan. 10 and Feb. 10 this year).

Visitors should know that they will be much more welcome if they respect the Muslim traditions of the island. Tourists are not expected to wear Muslim garb, but beachwear in town is considered rude.

And no matter how friendly the local people were, we took no close-up photographs without permission, out of respect for local customs and religious beliefs.

Eventually, alas, it was time to leave. As our plane rose into the sky, we flew over a double rainbow, which followed us halfway to Mombasa. We like to think of that rainbow as an invitation to return.