IN LUANGWA VALLEY, A WALK WITH THE LIONS

Vultures are gathering in the white-blue sky. It's only 10 a.m., and the earth is cooking in Zambia's Luangwa Valley. Heat waves shudder the tall kasensi grass as Maxon squints through battered binoculars and whispers, "Lion."

John, the scout, nods downwind, and we move quickly, high reeds rasping as we mow through them.

Last in line, I glance nervously behind me. My heart thumps in my ears. I struggle to keep up, stumbling over parched mud pockmarked by hippo toes and warthog snouts. I must not look vulnerable; lions pick off runts like me.

Ahead, the four others in our walking safari have stopped.

"There!" Maxon says; binoculars lift in unison. "They've got a kill. Zebra!"

My eyes rake the distance. Then I discern, 100 yards away, two flicking round ears, just one shade darker than the tawny landscape.

A pink nose emerges. Female, sitting straight up, ready to protect the meal her pride mate is tearing at beside her. Eyes -- otherworldly yellow eyes -- fix on me.

A low, distinct roar rolls across the high grass. It resonates in my mind as pure fear.

John steps in front of his terror-stricken charges. The last thing he wants to do is kill an animal, but he aims his .357 rifle straight at those yellow eyes. It is a warning that lions understand.

This is why I came to Africa, I remember, as John lowers the muzzle. This is why I am walking, not driving, through the bush. I am part of the game now -- a predator with a camera, but prey, too.

And Zambia, with some of the best game viewing in Africa, is the ideal place for a walking safari. Naturalist Norman Carr, one of the valley's best-known residents, started doing them in 1961. He had worked in elephant control for many years and was a national parks warden. He and another retired game warden established the first private safari company in what was then Northern Rhodesia.

"I think people should do at least one

walk to get a fuller picture" of the intricacies of life in the bush, said Carr, now in his 80s. Other tour operators have since picked up the idea, but Zimbabwe is the only other country allowing even limited walking access to its national parks.

Officially retired, Carr emerges from his house on the grounds of Kapani Safari Lodge to visit with guests and give talks on the Luangwa Valley, its wildlife and its people.

The Zambian government's laissez-faire attitude -- or maybe its disorganization -- has left South Luangwa National Park remarkably wild. The few roads are dirt and brain-addling bumpy, and in the rainy season they're impassable. Forget comfort stations, tourism literature or souvenir stands.

What the Luangwa Valley does have is a terrific variety of wildlife. As the dry season progresses, animals concentrate along the Luangwa River and its oxbow lagoons. Following Carr's example, several other entrepreneurs have set up temporary bush camps near these water sources.

I chose a four-day walking safari with Wilderness Trails, supplemented by visits to other lodges and bush camps in the valley.

The adventure began with an hourlong, roller-coaster ride in a six-seat prop plane from the Zambian capital of Lusaka to Mfuwe. After a drink at Jake's Place, an open-air bar frequented by pilots, dogs and guides waiting for dependably late flights, we embarked on the two-hour drive to Chibembe Lodge, from which our walking safari would start.

The lodge affords just the right amount of decompression before heading into the bush. It has electricity (until the generator is shut down at 10:30 p.m.), running water, a phone that sometimes works and about a dozen wooden cabins. (Each year, the Luangwa River's mercurial course takes out a few.)

My room had a dirt floor, two single beds equipped with all-important mosquito netting, shelves for clothing and a tiny desk with one candle, matches and an earthen carafe of potable water.

Early the next morning, we embarked: a honeymooning couple from Chicago, guide Maxon Phiri, scout John Saidi and tea-carrier Mackson Zamanga. We canoed across the Luangwa, avoiding the occasional set of hippo nostrils protruding from the water, and stepped out into the park.

The plan was to walk to Mumbulu bush camp, where we would spend two nights, then walk to Kasasanya for a night, before walking back to Chibembe. We carried only our day packs while porters took our luggage ahead to the next camp.

I had been cautioned that we would not get very close to the animals on foot. They are accustomed to vehicles but keep their distance from walkers. So I was surprised 15 minutes after we began walking, when John spotted a leopard slinking through high grass not 200 feet away.

The big animals -- leopard, lion, elephant, hippo, giraffe, buffalo and antelope -- are thrilling to see. And you are fairly sure to see them on a safari drive. (Rhinos, though, have been poached into extinction in Zambia.)

But the focus on a walking safari is details, nature's exquisite nuances -- the smell of wild jasmine, the taste of sausage-flower nectar, the inflection of the gray lory's "go away" call.

Maxon was an excellent guide. He grew up in the valley and seemed to know instinctively whether an elephant's posture was menacing or merely curious.

But what he excelled at was the little things: the different alarm calls of the ground squirrel -- depending on whether the danger was flying or walking; or the uses of the baronetis tree -- its leaves make a cough-suppressing tea, its bark an aphrodisiac. (Mackson, with 15 children by three wives, attested to its efficacy.)

Morning walks began before sunrise at 6. In a neat line, we would venture forth, John in the lead, followed by Maxon, then the three visitors, with Mackson, box of tea accouterments balanced on his head, bringing up the rear. We followed faint paths made by animals, natural clues and curiosity determining our way.

By 8:30, it was time for hot tea and sweet cakes -- vestiges of the British influence.

No matter how exciting or illuminating our encounters, by 9:30 we were sun-fried and hurrying back to the camp's cache of cold soda and reliable shade. I retreated to my cabin, spread out flat on the batik bedspread like a panting lizard and fell asleep.

Save for the 11:30 brunch of salads and macaroni and cheese cooked over an open fire, I floated through the oppressive midday heat in fitful dreams choreographed to the lullabies of the birds.

We revived, along with the rest of the fauna, around 4. Evening walks were shorter -- we needed to get home before dark -- but they were more dramatic. About 350 miles south of the equator, night falls precipitously in Zambia, the sun hurriedly descending in a wave of pink, crashing and bursting into red flame on the horizon.

Sundown brings danger -- or dinner, depending on your link in the food chain. So we'd gather around the kerosene lamps in the chitenge, a thatched-roof, open-air observation patio, poring over wildlife books and sipping ruby South African wine, until dinner.

It was at night, alone in my hut, a solitary candle flickering, that I felt most vulnerable. The leaden blackness, nature's icy ruthlessness, pressed against my reed door, locked only by a bit of string.

That grunting "hu-hu-hu" like a Harley turning over is just a hippo; the shrill laugh, a hyena, I reminded myself.

We had no vehicle at the Wilderness Trails camps; otherwise, we could have rumbled off for a night drive in the park, too. Zambia is one of the few African countries that permit guided drives after nightfall in the parks.

But all the lodges and several of their satellite bush camps offer these nocturnal excursions. Later, in an open-air, bare-metal vehicle, we glimpsed a secret Africa, one fraught with drama.

And magic.

One evening on a drive from Kapani Lodge, we came upon several elephants gathering for their nightly crossing of the near-dry river. We shut off the motor and watched.

Large males with enormous tusks, clusters of females with babies weaving between their legs, padded silently out of the bush.

The elephants gradually forgot about the metal beast in their midst and went about their business of grazing, watching after the calves and taking dust baths with their trunks.

By dusk we were surrounded by the dreamlike vision of more than 100 elephants bathed in amber light. One huge male loped quietly forward and faced us, fanning his great ears to their full breadth. Our eyes connected across the 20 yards that separated us. I sank into the black pools behind the coarse gray wisps of eyelash, and his silent voice whispered to me.

Silently, I thanked him for the honor of being part of the herd.

When I opened my eyes, he was backing away. It was time to go. The elephants gingerly padded down the bank into the sandy riverbed as we rumbled off over their great round tracks.

Looking back, I saw nothing but our vehicle-induced maelstrom of dust. They were gone, back into their world, and I returned to mine. But still, I could hear it -- that silent voice in my heart.

Travel information

A three-night walking safari with Wilderness Trails is $755 per person, double occupancy, including meals, guides, porter services and park fees ($15 a day). Round-trip air fare from the East Coast to Lusaka is about $1,800 on British Airways. Flights from Lusaka to Mfuwe are $285 round trip.

Contact Wilderness Trails, c/o Horizon Holidays, 61 Broadway, New York, N.Y. 10006; (212) 248-0070.

Also, Zambia National Tourist Board, Ninth Floor, 800 Second Ave., New York, N.Y. 10017; (212) 758-1110.