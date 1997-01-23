2 OPTIONS TO BE WEIGHED FOR DEPARTMENTAL OFFICES

The Chautauqua County Legislature's Finance Committee has agreed to look at two options for housing county offices in Dunkirk.

Both would require that offices be moved from 15 Lucas Ave. The Department of Social Services offices at One Liberty Square in downtown Dunkirk would stay put.

One option would be to move the Department of Motor Vehicles to the Dunkirk & Fredonia Plaza and move other offices to the first floor of a renovated Graf Building at 391 Central Ave.

The second option would be to move all offices from Lucas Avenue to the plaza.

"The Legislature has decided there is no need to consolidate all the offices in one place," Ronald Hall, county director of central services, said Thursday. "There is also no need for a new building."

Hall said the Legislature has not said anything about what would happen to the Lucas Avenue building, although County Executive Andrew Goodell has requested further information on the building.

Hall said a 1992 study of the facility will be updated by architect Carol Case Siracuse of Dunkirk to show what would be needed to keep the building for the long term. The building also will be appraised, he said.

The Lucas Avenue building is a renovated former grocery store whose 10,000 square feet house the Departments of Motor Vehicles, Health, Veterans Affairs, Probation, Environmental Health, and Central Services, according to Hall.

Hall said he expects the information to be ready in a month or so, when the Legislature and the county executive will be able to discuss a course of action.