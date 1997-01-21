INTERNATIONAL IMAGING POSTS HIGHER EARNINGS, RECORD SALES

International Imaging Materials Inc., an Amherst-based manufacturer of color thermal transfer ribbons used in the printing industry, reported Tuesday it reached $3 million in net income in its most recent quarter, coming in slightly below analysts' predictions.

The company's earnings performance, a 6.1 percent improvement from the $2.9 million achieved in the same period last year, came while it was increasing employment and completing a three-part plan to improve its position in the inked ribbon industry.

The quarterly earnings were good for 34 cents per share, compared with 31 cents per share in the comparable quarter last year.

For the quarter that ended Dec. 31, revenues grew to a record $27.7 million, a 15.5 percent jump from the $24 million achieved in the same

quarter last year.

"It hasn't been particularly impressive; it's a transition year," said analyst Alexander Henderson of Prudential Securities.

He and other analysts expected slightly better performance for the quarter. For instance, Henderson thought earnings per share would reach 35 cents, a penny higher. He's still betting that the company's current quarter will be good for 36 cents per share and that it will close the fiscal year, which ends in March, with earnings per share at $1.34. Next year, he said, he expects $1.65 per share.

John W. O'Leary, the company's president, said performance was barely below expectations because a hiring binge increased the sales staff by 14 positions. The company now has 42 sales employees compared with 28 a year ago, O'Leary said.

Its total work force has grown to 672, all but two in Amherst, up about 50 positions from a year ago.

O'Leary added that the company now has completed its strategic plan, which called for the construction of a new building, bolstering research and development efforts and expanding the sales department.

"What we did in the last four or five months was diversify our products and markets we sell into," he said.

Revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 1997 were $79.6 million, up an increase of 23.9 percent from $64.2 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 1997 was $8.7 million, an increase of 26.5 percent from the $6.9 million reported in the same period of last year.

Earnings per share are up 31.1 percent to 97 cents in the nine-month period compared with 74 cents in the comparable period of the 1996 fiscal year.

"Through the expansion of our manufacturing capacity, development of new products and an increased emphasis on sales and marketing, we have demonstrated significant progress on all three elements considered key to our strategic plan," O'Leary said.

The company made a big move in the past quarter into making color ribbons that can be used in color digital signs. "We expect revenue from this new product to begin in the fourth quarter," he said.

O'Leary said the company's tag and label business is increasing market share as a result of investment in sales personnel

The company also needs the bigger sales team, he said, to enter the growing fax, flexible packaging and color sign markets.

International Imaging is North America's largest maker of thermal transfer ribbons used in printers for bar codes and color tags and labels and high-quality color graphics.