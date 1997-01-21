FIREFIGHTER, OCCUPANT INJURED IN FALLS BLAZE

Two people, including a city firefighter, were injured at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday during a fire at a 15th Street apartment building, fire officials said.

Fire Capt. Chuck Naughton sprained his back while fighting the fire and Floyd Nelson, 44, an occupant at 243 15th St. was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

An unattended pot on a stove was blamed for the fire which did an estimated $1,500 damage to the three-family apartment house and $2,000 damage to its contents, fire officials said.

The Red Cross was called in to assist resident, fire officials said. The building is listed as belonging to James Bruno of Niemel Drive, officials said.