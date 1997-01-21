ASSISTED-SUICIDE DEBATE HINGES ON OUTDATED IDEAS

The debate on physician-assisted suicide will continue until we stop trying to solve the ethical and medical problems of the 20th and 21st centuries with a theology and philosophy developed in the agrarian society of ancient times and the Middle Ages. This dilemma occurs because many educated people have failed to develop their theological and ethical ideas in the same manner as they have their professional careers.

Imagine trying to cure people with the medical practices of the Middle Ages. Yet, we try to do that with ethical and religious questions of today, as with physician-assisted suicide.

Cannot my request for a physician-assisted death be as altruistic as the person who jumps off the raft in the middle of the ocean to save the lives and lessen the suffering of those he loves? Is this any different from the passengers of the Titanic who gave their lives that others might live and suffer less? Why must this suffering of a terminally ill patient continue because of the will of God? Why cannot it cease because of love?

Finally, perhaps if more doctors and lawyers were required to take some studies in the history of philosophy and theology, the personal dilemma would cease and they would understand that theology and philosophy can and have changed when circumstances and world events change. Why is there not more philosophy and theology taught from the pupils? Perhaps then a consensus would be reached, and the Supreme Court would not be given the task of legislating morality again.

Robert J. Pohl Lockport