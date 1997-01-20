SENTENCING IN SHOOTING OF DELI WORKER DELAYED

The sentencing of Francis E. Lermineau, the admitted murderer of Fillmore Avenue delicatessen worker Ali Nagi, was put off until Feb. 4 to accommodate relatives of the victim, who live in the New York City area.

Lermineau, 17, of Lombard Street, pleaded guilty Nov. 27 before acting State Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. McCarthy to second-degree murder for killing Nagi, 41, during a botched stickup at the Friendly Delicatessen at 529 Fillmore shortly after midnight last Aug. 29.

Store surveillance cameras showed Nagi, who had immigrated from Yemen about four years earlier, was shot as Lermineau, Randy W. White and White's 12-year-old half brother walked into the store.