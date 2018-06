60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Albert Kerl of Hamburg celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family gathering at their granddaughter's home in Rochester.

Kerl and Ruth Shoemaker were married Nov. 7, 1936, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bowmansville.

He is a retired sales representative for Oneida Motor Freight, Buffalo.

Theh have two children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.