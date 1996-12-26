DANGEROUS LIAISONS THREE HIGH-STAKES DRAMAS FROM ABROAD

LIFE-OR-DEATH love drives three very different international dramas that are perfect for audiences who like their thrills with an accent. And each is directed by a woman.

Kinky movie bad guy Tim Roth, best-known as the foppish rapist in "Rob Roy," stars with sophisticated glamour girl Julia Ormand (of "Sabrina" and "Legends of the Fall") in "Captives." Their unusual romance is set in and around an English prison, where she works as a dentist and where he is a convict.

The attraction between the two normally wouldn't go anywhere, she being free and he beinglocked up for the foreseeable future, but Roth enjoys special privileges. After their first meeting, when a nervous Ormand makes nice talk to cover her fear of her patients, she gets a shock in the supermarket. Roth comes up beside her and says hello. He's in a study release program, taking courses in computers at a local college.

Ormand doesn't look like the type of woman likely to be involved in a prison romance -- she's unbelievably attractive, self-supporting, but not prone to stupid risk-taking. But right now she's among the walking wounded. Her husband, and the man she shares a dental practice with, was/is having an affair, and the sense of rejection has shaken her to the marrow. She is a prisoner of the new emotions that threaten to tear her apart.

In response, she falls into the illicit herself: Staff are not supposed to be meeting inmates for quickies in public restrooms while waiting for a bus. And she certainly isn't supposed to fall in love.

Or has she? Underneath her clean, controlled performance, she is careful not to reveal what she is really thinking, or even if she understands what she is doing. The same applies even more to Roth. As an inmate, he has learned to present to the world a countenance void of surprise or interest, or even expression. Where he is, emotion can be a deadly luxury.

When outside forces intrude on their relationship, as we know they must, the forces are not the ones we might expect, and neither are the reactions of the two wary lovers. Director Angela Pope has made a movie of depth and style that seems true and real without ever explaining itself.

Outside forces bring Antonio Banderas and Jennifer Connelly together in the well-meaning but muddled "Of Love and Shadows." Set in 1973 Chile and directed by Betty Kapla, the story is based on the book by Isabel Allende. This was a horrifying time in Chile's recent past, when hundreds of thousands of people were "disappeared" for crimes real and imagined against the government.

Perhaps Kapla thought a movie of half-explanations would mirror the experience of those living under the cloud of misinformation (or no information at all), but instead it leaves us only half satisfied. Banderas carries his role as a photographer and "shadow worker" more confidently than Connelly wears her character, a young woman of high birth whose family status protects her.

She is engaged to a soldier and is a reporter for a fashion magazine. That's where she meets Banderas, who is not what he seems. He wants a job, so she gives him a tryout. (Why she is in a position to hire him is not explained.)

They head out on a feature assignment. A peasant woman has been labeled a saint by villagers who have seen the wonders that occur when she enters a trance. The two sort-of journalists visit her village to observe the phenomenon, and get more than they expected.

Soldiers arrive and the ensuing encounter, in which the entranced woman hurls the captain around like a rag doll, is clearly not for public consumption. Within days, the woman has been picked up for questioning and disappears.

In trying to uncover her fate, Connelly awakens to the world she has kept at arm's length, and to the dangers encountered by her fellow citizens. Banderas urges her on, to help him fight against the tyranny, and to fall in love, break her engagement and get a number of other people in more trouble than they ever wanted.

Bad things happen to all sorts of good people -- suicides, torture, apathy, murder -- but it piles up in such a hodgepodge way it's hard to know how to care. Connelly never quite works as a Chilean -- her American athleticism and naivete drown out her attempts at sultry realism. And she, along with everyone else, is handicapped by excruciatingly predictable dialogue.

The political and human issues "Of Love and Shadows" raises are important, and the stars are beautiful. But too much is left in the shadow, too much is hard to hear, and too little finds its way off the screen and into your heart.

Similar problems trouble "Loaded," though, like "Of Love and Shadows," it has parts worth seeing, even without adding up to a perfect picture.

Catherine McCormack, Mel Gibson's doomed bride in "Braveheart," is the most recognizable face in a crowd of young actors playing at making a movie. Like so many casts of low-budget thrillers before them, they head off for a glorious weekend at a rich relative's country estate -- no responsible adults in sight.

This, as experienced audiences know, is always a bad idea, even if Jamie Leigh Curtis isn't along. Under the direction of Anna Campion, the seven players dig deeper than usual into their psychic pains and secrets before the inevitable inconvenient death of one of them.

Then, as author Donna Tartt could have told them, it's all up. OK, so no one meant to kill him. They were high, weren't they? They didn't try very hard to revive him, did they? And losing the body -- that was very bad form.

The ending is a shade better than usual, less contrived and so more surprising, and by then you're used to the Australian and New Zealand accents so it's easier to tell what's happening. But it doesn't matter most of the time. We've seen this before. If you liked it then, get "Loaded" and see it again.

CAPTIVES 1996, R, 99 minutes, Miramax Home Entertainment (in release)

OF LOVE AND SHADOWS 1996, R, 103 minutes, Miramax Home Entertainment (in release)

LOADED 1996, R, 95 minutes, Miramax Home Entertainment (in release)