UGLY LOVE IN FLORIDA

Florida wildlife officials were swamped with calls this June because heavy rains made some amphibians lovesick. Frogs went into a frenzy of love calls when a series of torrential rains triggered the breeding season. Relying on loud and persistent croaking to find a mate, the small frogs struck a sour note with neighbors in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The number of available honeymoon suites also expanded for the frogs, which can only mate while floating. Thunderstorms dropped 20 inches of rain in just five June days, leaving many pools of standing water. Experts advised residents that the croak-filled nights would end with the end of the rainy season -- in October.