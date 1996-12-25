ORDER SORTS OUT TAXABLE DUES

Albany has sorted out the thorny issue of taxable membership dues for sportsmen's clubs, according to Assemblyman Paul Tokasz (D-Cheektowaga). They now will be treated like "social and athletic clubs."

Tokasz introduced legislation to exempt shooting clubs from paying taxes on club dues, citing the fact that tennis and golf club dues were exempt. Shooting club treasurers were to pay sales tax on those dues, as well as range fees.

Similar bills in the past have been harpooned by downstate, big-city lawmakers, so Gov. Pataki agreed to issue an executive order -- thus forestalling a messy fight.

The state tax office put the rules in place as of Dec. 19, Tokasz said. Dues collected prior to Oct. 1 will be subject to sales taxes, while dues collected after that are exempt. Since most clubs work on a calendar year, 1997 dues will not be subject to sales tax.

Cure 'fly-fishing fever'

Beginning and advanced classes in fly-tying will be offered at G&R Tackle in January and February. They are a good way to allay your fishing fever until the April 1 inland trout opener.

Thursday night classes for beginners start Jan. 9. and run 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday morning classes run 9:15-11-15 a.m. for five consecutive weeks.

Five-week sessions for advanced tiers will be offered Saturday mornings beginning Feb. 15 and Thursday evenings beginning Feb. 20. Either set of classes costs $35 and provides hooks and incidentals -- bring your own tying vise, bobbins and materials. Call 822-0546 for details.

Hiking/nature

Foothills Trail Club hikes at Beaver Island State Park Saturday morning. Leader Joan von der Empten (877-7444) has details. Sunday, Pete Ruszczyk (838-5550) leads a hike in the Machias area.

-- MICHAEL LEVY

NOTE: Send items 15 days in advance to Outdoors Notebook, c/o Michael Levy, The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240.