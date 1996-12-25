ALBERTA'S STERILIZATION PROGRAM FACES A BARRAGE OF LAWSUITS

The goal was to improve society's gene pool through forced sterilization, and Alberta authorities pursued the task with zeal and persistence. Now the bill is coming due -- in a flood of lawsuits.

Long after eugenics was linked to Nazi master-race ideology and discredited elsewhere in North America, Alberta carried on with a large-scale sterilization program intended to keep the mentally impaired from bearing children.

From 1928 until 1972, when the Sexual Sterilization Act was repealed, more than 2,800 people were sterilized at the Provincial Training School for Mental Defectives in Red Deer, Alberta.

Last January, after six years of legal maneuvering, one of those people won a lawsuit against the provincial government and received compensation of $550,000.

That ruling -- the first of its kind -- has led to claims being filed on behalf of nearly 700 other people subjected to involuntary sterilization by Alberta's Eugenics Board.

Alberta's current government is insisting on a case-by-case review of each compensation claim and has made no offer to negotiate a broad class-action settlement.

Jon Faulds, a lawyer representing many of the claimants, says he hopes for some type of out-of-court settlement.