DRIVER IN FATAL CAR-VAN CRASH CLEARED OF CRIMINAL CHARGE

Jeffrey W. Dudek was cleared of criminal responsibility Tuesday in the car-van crash that killed former National Hockey League player Jeffrey Brownschidle two weeks ago.

At the request of prosecutors, City Judge Margaret Murphy dismissed a drunken-driving charge that had been lodged against Dudek, 24, of Hamburg, after the crash at Forest and Windsor avenues at about 4:20 a.m. Dec. 13.

Leonard E. Krawczyk Jr., chief of the Erie County district attorney's Drunken Driving Bureau, said a blood-alcohol test Dudek voluntarily took after the crash showed he had a .04 percent reading, which is not even prosecutable as driving while impaired by alcohol.

Krawczyk said Brownschidle's northbound van went through a flashing red stoplight on Windsor and was struck broadside by Dudek's eastbound car coming down Forest.

Dudek had a flashing yellow light on Forest and "unfortunately was in the wrong place and the wrong time," Krawczyk said.

Both Dudek and David Henry Jr., his attorney, declined to comment after Tuesday's court proceedings.

Brownschidle, 37, of Thompson Road, Clarence, died in Millard Fillmore Hospital about 45 minutes after the collision. Buffalo police said Brownschidle wasn't wearing a seat belt. Dudek was not seriously injured in the crash.

An amateur youth hockey star in Amherst, Brownschidle starred in college at the University of Notre Dame and signed as a free agent with the NHL's Hartford Whalers in 1981, playing in seven games over two seasons. His brother Jack played nine season in the NHL with St. Louis and Hartford.