REZONING SOUGHT FOR EXPANSION OF DEALER PARKING LOT

Auto dealer Frank Delia has asked the East Aurora Village Board to rezone property at 765 East Main St. to expand his parking lot.

During a work session Monday night, the Village Board studied the plans. The site currently is the home of the Bonnie Phillips accounting firm. Plans also call for closing off Kelver Court at East Main Street to vehicle traffic.

"Technically, there is no drive-through (on Kelver) anyway," Village Administrator Patrick Richey said. "It's a private road" owned by Ms. Phillips.

The property currently is zoned "residential group town homes," and Delia wants 765 and 761 E. Main rezoned to commercial-manufacturing, clearing the way for him to demolish the Phillips building, paving the site over for a parking lot.

Delia has said in the past that he plans to use both lots for an employee lot and for storage of new cars.

The Village Board earlier this year refused to rezone 761 E. Main after Delia razed a building on that lot and one at 755 E. Main.

A public hearing on the rezoning of the Phillips property will be held Jan. 20. The building targeted for razing was home to a former Studebaker and Fiat dealership.

Delia's plans for closing off Kelver call for landscaping with evergreens, but would allow access from East Main to Kelver by emergency vehicles, Richey said.

Trustee Lowell Dewey raised concerns about drainage. Currently there are several town houses at the rear of the proposed demolition site on Kelver. The town houses were part of the car dealership's service garages. Dewey suggested landscaped "islands" to break up the "asphalt expanse" of D elia's proposed parking expanse.

In other business, Richey told the board 44 trees will be removed under the village's reconstruction project in the north end of the village. Streets under consideration for improvements include North, Pratt and Green and the north end of Whaley Avenue.

Richey said most trees being targeted are either diseased or decayed, the result of utility companies "hacking" away at them throughout the years. He said the project should be bid out in February with construction to begin in early spring.

In other business, the board:

Met in executive session to discuss the the Aurora-East Aurora police contract. Richey said he wants to discuss the negotiations further with Aurora Supervisor William Green.

Announced that the Aurora Players will be hiring an architect to design a plan for enlarging the group's pavilion at Hamlin Park. The plan needs Village Board approval because the village acts as landlord.

Learned from Richey that 1997-98 budget preparations will begin after the new year, with several committee meetings planned.