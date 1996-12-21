ALLEN PERKINS SPAULDING, PRESIDENT OF COAL COMPANY

Allen Perkins Spaulding, former president of Spaulding-Yates Inc., a coal company in Buffalo, died Thursday (Dec. 19, 1996) after a long illness. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, Spaulding attended Franklin School in Buffalo and Fessenden and St. Mark's schools in Massachusetts. He also attended Cambridge University in England.

In 1932, he became a sales engineer for DL&W Coal Co. in the New England territory and from 1935 to 1936 served as president of Turk's Head Coal Co. in Providence, R.I.

He became associated with his father and uncle's coal firm, Hedstrom-Spaulding, in Buffalo in 1936 and remained there until 1940, when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. He received his wings and commission in 1941 and served primarily as a pilot instructor.

During the war, he was stationed overseas and was a pilot of Sterling and Halifax bombers on 32 missions. After his discharge in 1945, he held the rank of flight lieutenant.

After the war, he returned to Buffalo and rejoined the family coal business. In 1957, he became president of Spaulding-Yates, which remained a family business until 1965, when it was sold to Ashland Oil Co.

That year, Spaulding and his wife, Anne Wood Spaulding, whom he married in 1941, moved to Tucson, Ariz., after having lived in Eden for 18 years. In 1971, they moved to Poco Sabo Plantation, outside Charleston, S.C. Most recently, they lived in Louisville, Ky.

Spaulding was a member of the Saturn Club for more than 50 years and was vice dean in 1959. During his time in Buffalo, he was president of the Erie County SPCA, president and longtime director of the Butler Mitchell branch of the Boys' Club of the Niagara Frontier, and a director of the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. He also was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati.

An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the Turkey Point Club in Canada, Ducks Unlimited, the Wings Club and the Quiet Birdman, an organization of pilots. He also served as a trustee of Gibbes Art Gallery in Charleston.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Allen P., William V.R. of Santa Barbara, Calif. and Frederick of Eden; a daughter, Anne Rose of Springfield, Mass.; and a sister, Marion Spaulding Gurney Goodyear.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 in Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

[H/Davis].