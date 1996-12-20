START PLANNING NOW IF YOU WANT TO BUY INFLATION-PROTECTION TREASURY NOTES

HERE'S AN idea for investors who like their profits guaranteed. Buy the new, inflation-protection U.S. Treasury notes the very first time they go on sale.

Because they're new and untested, bond experts believe that their initial yield may be higher than you'd get from regular Treasuries.

"I'd call it an ideal auction for everybody to get into," says William Gross, managing director of Pacific Investment Management Co.

These securities guarantee that inflation won't erode your purchasing power. Whether inflation goes up or down, you get a fixed, real return.

Say, for example, that the new notes pay 3.5 percent plus the inflation rate. At 3 percent inflation, your total return would be 6.5 percent. At 5 percent inflation, you'd get 8.5 percent. At 1 percent inflation, you'd get 4.5 percent.

In all three cases, your real purchasing power has remained the same. It's always a guaranteed 3.5 percent. You've eliminated inflation risk.

Because they're so low-risk, inflation-protection Treasuries should eventually yield less than straight Treasuries, says bond manager John Hollyer of The Vanguard Group. But this first time out, Gross predicts, the new securities will have the edge.

The first notes will be sold on Jan. 15, but potential investors ought to start planning for it now. To participate, you need an account known as Treasury Direct, which lets you buy government securities without paying a sales commission.

To open a Treasury Direct account, investors should call their nearest Federal Reserve bank or branch. For you, that's the Buffalo branch at 160 Delaware Ave. Or call the Bureau of Public Debt in Washington at 202-874-4000. You'll be sent the forms you need.

If you already have a Treasury Direct account, ask for a Tender Form for the inflation-protection notes. You make what's called a "noncompetitive" bid, meaning that you'll accept whatever yield the market sets at the time the notes are sold.

If you have questions about the auction or Treasury Direct, call the Fed or Bureau of Public Debt for help. You can also find instructions on the Internet at www.ny.frb.org. You need at least $1,000 to invest.

You will not, repeat not, be interested in inflation-protection Treasuries if you're living on the income from your investments. The note's total return might be 6.5 percent, but only 3.5 percent might be paid currently in cash. The other 3 percent will be the inflation adjustment, paid when you sell the bond or when it matures.

Straight Treasuries, by contrast, might pay 6.3 percent -- all of it in cash.

If you're middle-aged and saving for retirement, however, inflation-protection bonds may be just the ticket for the conservative part of your portfolio.

If the consumer price index ever dropped, your bond's principal would drop, too -- but never below the bond's face value. So you get a bit of protection against deflation as well as against inflation.

Another possible use of inflation-protection Treasuries: as a temporary parking place for money you don't want to put into stocks.

There's a drawback to the parking-place strategy. The market price of these Treasury notes will rise and fall. If you sell them before maturity, to put your money back into stocks, you risk taking a loss.

On the other hand, you might earn 6.5 percent, compared with 4 percent in a safe money-market fund. So the risk might be worth it, Gross says.

One warning: The semiannual inflation adjustment is treated as current income for tax purposes, even though it's not actually paid until you dispose of the note. So you're taxed on "paper" profits that you haven't yet received in cash.

To avoid the tax, you'd want to hold inflation-protection Treasuries in tax-deferred retirement accounts.

This first sale is only for 10-year notes. But the Treasury intends to offer other maturities. Eventually, Wall Street may package them into inflation-protection annuities.